Earth is a less volatile version of the Sun, study finds

March 18, 2019, Australian National University
This image shows the bright light of a solar flare on the left side of the sun and an eruption of solar material shooting through the sun’s atmosphere, called a prominence eruption. Credit: NASA/Goddard/SDO

ANU scientists have found that Earth is made of the same elements as the Sun but has less of the volatile elements such as hydrogen, helium, oxygen and nitrogen.

Lead author of the study, Dr. Haiyang Wang, said they made the best estimate of the of Earth and the Sun with the aim of creating a new tool to measure the elemental composition of other stars and rocky that orbit them.

"The composition of a rocky planet is one of the most important missing pieces in our efforts to find out whether a planet is habitable or not," said Dr. Wang from the ANU Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics (RSAA).

Other rocky planets in the Universe are devolatised pieces of their host stars, just like Earth.

Co-author and RSAA colleague Associate Professor Charley Lineweaver said every star had some kind of planetary system in orbit around it.

"The majority of stars probably have in or near the ," he said.

Co-author Professor Trevor Ireland, from the ANU Research School of Earth Sciences, said the team conducted the study by comparing the composition of Earth rocks with meteorites and the Sun's outer shell.

"This comparison yields a wealth of information about the way the Earth formed. There is a remarkably linear volatility trend that can be used as a baseline to understand the relationships between meteorite, planet and stellar compositions," he said.

The research will be published in the journal Icarus.

Explore further: Strong planetary magnetic fields like Earth's may protect oceans from stellar storms

More information: The Volatility Trend of Protosolar and Terrestrial Elemental Abundances, arXiv:1810.12741 [astro-ph.EP] arxiv.org/abs/1810.12741

2 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

wduckss
not rated yet 2 hours ago
Sun, He 24,85 % , H 73,46%
Earth H2 0,53 ppm, He 0,00..%

Identical chemical composition. Like two twins.
No one can be so blind that it can not see it.
rrwillsj
not rated yet 1 hour ago
ducks, you should have made the effort to read past the headline.
& then the extra-effort to follow the link to read the original report.

H2O? All this H2O... Huh?
Wonder what that consists of?

Oh look!
Up in the sky!
It's a bird?
It's a plane?
Whoa! It's a helium blimp..
Where'd that come from?
Do those flashing lights say
"Duff Beer"?

