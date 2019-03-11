March 11, 2019

New decadal survey for the social and behavioral sciences presents guidance to the intelligence community

by Kacey Templin, National Academy of Sciences

spying
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The social and behavioral sciences (SBS) offer an essential contribution to the mission of the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC), a mission that requires an understanding of what human beings do, how, and why, says a new report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. The report—A Decadal Survey of the Social and Behavioral Sciences: A Research Agenda for Advancing Intelligence Analysis—recommends that the IC make sustained collaboration with researchers in the social and behavioral sciences a key priority as it develops research objectives for the coming decade.

The report provides guidance for the development of a 10-year research agenda and identifies key opportunities for SBS research to strengthen . The integration of SBS research will help the IC in taking advantage of technological advances that support analysis and in preparing for new risks from technologically based activities and communications around the world. Targeted, interdisciplinary research offers the potential for stronger intelligence assessments, tools and technologies optimally designed for human use and human-machine interaction, and optimal readiness to confront evolving security threats.

To capitalize on the benefits of SBS research, the IC may need to alter procedures and ways of doing business that have been in place for a long time so it can develop a systematic approach to fostering SBS research and integrating the conduct of such research and the application of its findings into intelligence analysis. Additionally, may arise at all stages of the research process, and standards with respect to some issues – particularly those concerning the use of large-scale digital datasets—are developing and are also context-sensitive. Effective collaboration between the IC and the will require to ethical issues and professional standards and customs within both the research community and the IC throughout the processes of research, design, and implementation of new tools and methods.

Researchers from many SBS disciplines have benefitted from opportunities to work with the IC and conduct research on myriad topics related to intelligence collection. The decadal survey—the first conducted in this context—highlights ways to promote interdisciplinary collaboration so that the insights and ideas of SBS researchers are fully integrated with the needs and objectives of the IC.

Provided by National Academy of Sciences

Citation: New decadal survey for the social and behavioral sciences presents guidance to the intelligence community (2019, March 11) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-03-decadal-survey-social-behavioral-sciences.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Bringing more human intelligence to AI, data science and digital automation
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Favorite songs (cont.)

3 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

9 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

22 hours ago

When streets were lit by gas lights

22 hours ago

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (2)