The National Academy of Sciences was signed into law by Abraham Lincoln in 1863. Its sole role is to examine, investigate, experiment and report on any subject in the area of science and law. As matters became more complex, the National Research Council, National Academy of Engineering and the Institutes of Medicine make up the National Academies of Science. The academy membership is approximately 2100 with 380 foreign associates of whom have received 200 Nobel Prizes. Members are elected according to their achievements in their particular field of work. The Academy is governed by a Council and provides information to the public and the press.

Address 500 Fifth Street, NW Washington, DC 20001 Website http://www.nasonline.org/site/PageServer Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_National_Academy_of_Sciences

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

