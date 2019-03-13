New 3-D map will help solve long-standing cosmic mysteries

March 15, 2019 by Will Wright, Australian National University
New 3-D map will help solve long-standing cosmic mysteries
3-D view of the two clouds in which we mapped the magnetic field and their location in the Milky Way galaxy. Credit: Aris Tritsis and colleagues, Space Nebula Plugin for Unreal Engine 4, Fabian Fuchs & Linus Fuchs

A new study led by ANU has created a 3D map of the magnetic field in a small wedge of the Milky Way galaxy, paving the way for future discoveries that will improve our understanding of the origin and evolution of the Universe.

Lead researcher Dr Aris Tritsis from the ANU Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics (RSAA) said this was the first study to tomographically measure the strength of our galaxy's magnetic field.

"Our work paves the way for future discoveries regarding the evolution of the Milky Way, the formation of stars and planets and the early stages of our Universe," said Dr Tritsis, who collaborated with RSAA colleague Associate Professor Federrath and Associate Professor Vasiliki Pavlidou from the University of Crete.

The galaxy's magnetic field and act like a veil that obscures the radiation from the early stages of our Universe - known as - and have prevented scientists from testing cosmological models for the Universe's evolution.

For comparison, the 15 μG (micro Gauss) typically measured in the - as shown in the image above - is 10 million times smaller than the strength of a fridge magnet. Despite its small value and because it spans tens or hundreds of light years, it is extremely important for all the processes mentioned in this article.

"We now have the means to map the strength of the magnetic field for all regions of our galaxy, enabling us to better understand the Universe's evolution," Dr Tritsis said.

"The present work is proof that such an ambitious study is feasible. Our next step is to create the first full 3-D map of the galaxy's magnetic field and study all other astrophysical processes that depend on it."

Associate Professor Federrath said the team found that the galaxy's strength was much higher than previously thought.

"Most models that predict the strength of our galaxy's magnetic field for every location and distance from the Sun are based on observations that cannot probe the magnetic field in three dimensions," he said.

Associate Professor Pavlidou said the study was an important step in understanding how ultra-high-energy travel through our galaxy.

Cosmic rays are very energetic particles, some with energies much higher than what human-made accelerators can reach.

"By understanding the structure and strength of the we can boost our chances of finding the locations of the sources of these extremely energetic particles and we can probe new physics at extreme energies," she said.

The research is published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Explore further: Galactic wind provides clues to evolution of galaxies

More information: Aris Tritsis et al. Magnetic Field Tomography in Two Clouds toward Ursa Major Using H i Fibers, The Astrophysical Journal (2019). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/ab037d

Related Stories

Galactic wind provides clues to evolution of galaxies

March 5, 2019

The Cigar Galaxy (also known as M82) is famous for its extraordinary speed in making new stars, with stars being born 10 times faster than in the Milky Way. Now, data from the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, ...

Image: The magnetic field along the galactic plane

December 16, 2014

While the pastel tones and fine texture of this image may bring to mind brush strokes on an artist's canvas, they are in fact a visualisation of data from ESA's Planck satellite. The image portrays the interaction between ...

Blowing bubbles in the Milky Way's magnetic field

June 1, 2016

An international team of astronomers has discovered a possible connection between the magnetic fields of supernova remnants and that of our own Milky Way Galaxy. The study, recently published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, ...

VLA reveals distant galaxy's magnetic field

August 28, 2017

With the help of a gigantic cosmic lens, astronomers have measured the magnetic field of a galaxy nearly five billion light-years away. The achievement is giving them important new clues about a problem at the frontiers of ...

Recommended for you

Cooking up alien atmospheres on Earth

March 15, 2019

Researchers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, are cooking up an alien atmosphere right here on Earth. In a new study, JPL scientists used a high-temperature "oven" to heat a mixture of hydrogen ...

Ocean sink for man-made CO2 measured

March 15, 2019

An international research project led by scientists from ETH Zurich has determined the amount of man-made CO2 emissions taken up by the ocean between 1994 and 2007. Not all of the CO2 generated during the combustion of fossil ...

4 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

cantdrive85
1 / 5 (2) 34 minutes ago
These linear structures of plasma "fibers" with their field-aligned fields are, you guessed it, Birkeland currents. These currents with their stronger than expected magnetic fields are of decisive importance to the formation andnn movement of stars and plasma in the galaxy, gravity doesn't operate at this scale.
Castrogiovanni
5 / 5 (1) 32 minutes ago
These linear structures of plasma "fibers" with their field-aligned fields are, you guessed it, Birkeland currents. These currents with their stronger than expected magnetic fields are of decisive importance to the formation andnn movement of stars and plasma in the galaxy, gravity doesn't operate at this scale.


Complete nonsense and fabrication.
Castrogiovanni
5 / 5 (1) 26 minutes ago
Arxiv version of paper here;

https://arxiv.org...0231.pdf
Castrogiovanni
5 / 5 (1) 19 minutes ago
From the above paper;

The fact that the theoretical predictions from the model developed for striations (Tritsis & Tassis 2016) applies in observations of fibers, strongly suggests that fibers are created from hydromagnetic waves.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.