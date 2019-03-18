Cricket bacteria break down lignin, highlighting ecology's utility in applied R&D

March 19, 2019, North Carolina State University
Cricket bacteria break down lignin, highlighting ecology's utility in applied R&amp;D
Researchers have discovered that a bacterium found in camel crickets is capable of breaking down lignin -- the stuff that makes wood tough -- opening new research pathways for the development of biofuels and chemical manufacturing. Credit: Lauren Nichols, YourWildlife.org

Researchers have discovered that a bacterium found in camel crickets is capable of breaking down lignin—the stuff that makes wood tough—opening new research pathways for the development of biofuels and chemical manufacturing. The study also highlights the potential inherent in using ecosystem analysis as a tool for targeting research into the identification of commercially valuable microorganisms with industrial applications.

"One of the things that this work tells us is that there appears to be real value in using what we know about ecology, and the behavior of organisms in their environment, to target research efforts aimed at identifying useful microbial species," says Stephanie Mathews, first author of a paper on the work and an assistant professor at Campbell University.

"For example, as we learned, if you are looking for microorganisms that can help break down lignocellulose, it makes sense to look at the microbial species found in animals that are able to eat plant matter that contains large quantities of lignocellulose," says Mathews, who began work on the study while a postdoctoral researcher at North Carolina State University.

The research stemmed from a 2014 citizen science study involving camel crickets, in which asked researchers what value camel crickets might have.

"We knew that camel crickets can eat almost anything, so we began to wonder what bacteria might be in a camel cricket's microbial ecosystem that allows them to do that," says Rob Dunn, a professor of applied ecology at NC State and corresponding author of the paper.

"We identified and tested a range of microbial organisms associated with crickets, but ultimately identified a strain of bacteria called Cedecea lapagei as being particularly interesting," Mathews says.

C. lapagei was already known to science, but had not been well studied. The researchers found that it is capable of breaking down lignin—the chemical polymers found in plant cells that are responsible for making wood tough.

"Lignin is notoriously difficult to break down, and biofuels researchers are interested in finding new tools that can be used to break it down in order to make the sugar molecules in available for use in biofuels manufacturing processes," Mathews says. "C. lapagei may be a valuable new resource for those researchers, since it's capable of surviving in a wide array of conditions, meaning that it might be useful in an array of industrial settings.

"This discovery may also facilitate research into using lignocellulose, or wood, as feedstock for making chemical products that are currently made using petroleum."

However, the researchers note that the real value of this study may be how it informs the future hunt for commercially valuable microorganisms.

"This project highlights the value of workflow that begins with studying an ecosystem, proceeds to evaluate the role of organisms in that ecosystem, and then becomes increasingly specific, down to the level of each organism's microbiome," Mathews says. "At each step, you are collecting information that allows you make increasingly informed decisions about where to look for microbial resources that may have practical applications."

The paper, "Public questions spur the discovery of new bacterial species associated with lignin bioconversion of industrial waste," is published in the journal Royal Society Open Science. The paper was co-authored by Mary Jane Epps of Mary Baldwin University; Kevin Blackburn, a laboratory manager at NC State; Michael Goshe, an associate professor of molecular and structural biochemistry at NC State; and Amy Grunden, a professor of microbiology at NC State.

Explore further: Researchers find Asian camel crickets now common in US homes

More information: Public Questions Spur the Discovery of New Bacterial Species Associated with Lignin Bioconversion of Industrial Waste, Royal Society Open Science, rsos.royalsocietypublishing.or … /10.1098/rsos.180748

Related Stories

Researchers find Asian camel crickets now common in US homes

September 2, 2014

With their long, spiky legs and their propensity for eating anything, including each other, camel crickets are the stuff of nightmares. And now research from North Carolina State University finds that non-native camel cricket ...

Wasps, cockroaches and crickets are pollinators too

January 17, 2019

Wasps, cockroaches and crickets are widely disliked, but for a certain species of plant on the Japanese island of Yakushima they play a vital role. While studying the non-photosynthetic Mitrastemon yamamotoi plant, Associate ...

Scientists discover new 'architecture' in corn

January 21, 2019

New research on the U.S.'s most economically important agricultural plant—corn—has revealed a different internal structure of the plant than previously thought, which can help optimize how corn is converted into ethanol.

Recommended for you

Nanoscale Lamb wave-driven motors in nonliquid environments

March 19, 2019

Light driven movement is challenging in nonliquid environments as micro-sized objects can experience strong dry adhesion to contact surfaces and resist movement. In a recent study, Jinsheng Lu and co-workers at the College ...

OSIRIS-REx reveals asteroid Bennu has big surprises

March 19, 2019

A NASA spacecraft that will return a sample of a near-Earth asteroid named Bennu to Earth in 2023 made the first-ever close-up observations of particle plumes erupting from an asteroid's surface. Bennu also revealed itself ...

The powerful meteor that no one saw (except satellites)

March 19, 2019

At precisely 11:48 am on December 18, 2018, a large space rock heading straight for Earth at a speed of 19 miles per second exploded into a vast ball of fire as it entered the atmosphere, 15.9 miles above the Bering Sea.

Revealing the rules behind virus scaffold construction

March 19, 2019

A team of researchers including Northwestern Engineering faculty has expanded the understanding of how virus shells self-assemble, an important step toward developing techniques that use viruses as vehicles to deliver targeted ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.