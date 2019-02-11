Breakthrough in air purification with a catalyst that works at room temperature

March 25, 2019, Tokyo Metropolitan University
Breakthrough in air purification with a catalyst that works at room temperature
(left) Simplified schematic of gold nanoparticles attached to a niobium oxide framework. (right) Conversion efficiency of filter with and without gold, plus selectivity for conversion to nitrogen and water. The graph shows that frameworks loaded with gold nanoparticles show vastly improved activity at room temperature, with excellent selectivity over the entire temperature range. Credit: Toru Murayama

Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University report that a newly engineered catalyst made of gold nanoparticles supported on a metal oxide framework shows breakdown of ammonia impurities in air, with excellent selectivity for conversion to nitrogen gas. Importantly, it is effective at room temperature, making it suitable for everyday air purification systems. The team successfully identified the mechanism behind this behavior, paving the way toward the design of other novel catalytic materials.

Ammonia is a common industrial chemical, primarily used as feedstock for fertilizers as well as disinfectants in both household and medical settings. It is also highly toxic when concentrated; the United States Occupational Safety and Hazard Administration has a strict upper limit of 50 parts per million in breathing air averaged over an eight-hour working day and forty-hour working week. Given its wide industrial use and presence in nature, it is paramount that effective measures be in place to remove unwanted from the atmosphere in everyday working and living environments.

Catalysts, like those found in the catalytic converters of cars, can help solve this problem. Unlike filters that simply trap harmful substances, catalytic filters can help break ammonia down into harmless products like nitrogen gas and water. Not only is it safer, preventing the buildup of toxic chemicals, it also makes it unnecessary to replace them regularly. However, common existing catalysts for ammonia only function at temperatures of over 200 degrees Celsius, making them inefficient as well as inapplicable for household settings.

Credit: Tokyo Metropolitan University

Now, a team led by Project Professor Toru Murayama from Tokyo Metropolitan University has designed a catalytic filter that can function at . Consisting of stuck onto a framework of niobium oxide, the newly designed filter is highly selective in what it converts ammonia to, with nearly all conversion to harmless nitrogen gas and water and no nitrogen oxide byproducts. This is known as selective catalytic oxidation (SCO). They collaborated with industrial partners from NBC Meshtec Inc. to produce a working prototype; the filter has already been applied to reduce gases contaminated with ammonia to undetectable levels.

Importantly, the team also successfully uncovered the mechanism by which the material works. They showed that gold nanoparticles play an important role, with increased loading leading to increased catalytic activity; they also found that the choice of framework was extremely important, showing experimentally that chemical sites known as Brønsted acid sites on the niobium oxide backbone played an important role in how selective the material was. The team hopes that general design principles like this may find application to the creation and modification of other , extending their growing range of applications.

Explore further: How sunlight energizes electrons to break nitrogen and form ammonia

More information: Mingyue Lin et al, Role of the Acid Site for Selective Catalytic Oxidation of NH3 over Au/Nb2O5, ACS Catalysis (2019). DOI: 10.1021/acscatal.8b04272

Related Stories

Highly efficient ammonia synthesis catalyst developed

February 8, 2018

Researchers at Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) have discovered that a catalyst of calcium amide with a small amount of added barium (Ba-Ca(NH2)2) with ruthenium nanoparticles immobilized onto it can synthesize ...

Nitrogen fixation in ambient conditions

November 12, 2018

Abundant in the atmosphere, nitrogen is rarely used in the industrial production of chemicals. The most important process using nitrogen is the synthesis of ammonia used for the preparation of agricultural fertilizers.

Recommended for you

Scientists solve mystery shrouding oldest animal fossils

March 25, 2019

Scientists from The Australian National University (ANU) have discovered that 558 million-year-old Dickinsonia fossils do not reveal all of the features of the earliest known animals, which potentially had mouths and guts.

Earth's deep mantle flows dynamically

March 25, 2019

As ancient ocean floors plunge over 1,000 km into the Earth's deep interior, they cause hot rock in the lower mantle to flow much more dynamically than previously thought, finds a new UCL-led study.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.