March 4, 2019

How bacteria can prevent coal ash spills

by Matt Shipman, North Carolina State University

How bacteria can prevent coal ash spills
Photo from the coal ash spill on the Dan River in 2014. Credit: Waterkeeper Alliance. Shared under a Creative Commons license

Researchers from North Carolina State University have developed a technique that uses bacteria to produce "biocement" in coal ash ponds, making the coal ash easier to store and limiting the risk of coal ash spills into surface waters.

Coal ash is produced by -fired power plants and is often stored in ponds. If the walls of these ponds fail, they can spill into nearby – as happened in the wake of Hurricane Florence in 2018, in Virginia's Dan River in 2014, and in Tennessee in 2008. These spills can have significant consequences, because coal ash contains contaminants such as mercury and arsenic.

"Our goal with this was to see whether we could use bacteria to create a biocement matrix in coal ash ponds, making the coal ash stiffer and easier to contain," says Brina Montoya, an assistant professor of civil, construction and at NC State and co-author of two papers on the work.

Specifically, the researchers wanted to make use of bacterial species that feed on urea and, in the presence of calcium, produce a stiff substance that binds to surrounding solids. The resulting byproduct is called biocement.

"The idea is to introduce these bacteria – which are normally found in soil – into coal ash ponds, along with urea and calcium," Montoya says. "The resulting biocement wouldn't make the coal ash completely solid, but it would be a lot more viscous than the existing coal ash slurry."

In , the researchers found that the process works with coal ash – the bacteria create biocement using coal ash, and the coal ash slurry becomes stiffer. In other words, the coal ash mixture is much less runny.

"This will certainly make it easier to contain, and less likely to contribute to failures that discharge coal ash into surface waters," Montoya says.

But the researchers are hoping that the bacterial biocement will also have a second benefit.

Because most coal ash ponds are simply unlined holes in the ground, contaminants in the coal ash can leach into groundwater, raising environmental and public-health concerns. The researchers are hoping that the biocement can also trap potentially toxic metals in the coal ash – though that work is ongoing.

"We still have a lot to do before this technique could be implemented on a large scale, but we would welcome any industry partners who are interested in helping us fine-tune the process for use in addressing the challenges surrounding coal ash storage," Montoya says.

The most recent paper on the work, "Enhancement of Coal Ash Compressibility Parameters using Microbial Induced Carbonate Precipitation," is published in the Journal of Geotechnical and Geoenvironmental Engineering. The earlier paper on the work, "Microbial Induced Calcium Carbonate Precipitation in Coal Ash," is published open access in the journal Géotechnique.

More information: Brina M. Montoya et al. Enhancement of Coal Ash Compressibility Parameters Using Microbial-Induced Carbonate Precipitation, Journal of Geotechnical and Geoenvironmental Engineering (2019). DOI: 10.1061/%28ASCE%29GT.1943-5606.0002036

Shahin Safavizadeh et al. Microbial induced calcium carbonate precipitation in coal ash, Géotechnique (2018). DOI: 10.1680/jgeot.18.p.062

Provided by North Carolina State University

Citation: How bacteria can prevent coal ash spills (2019, March 4) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-03-bacteria-coal-ash.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Coal dust turns white snow black in Siberian town
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)