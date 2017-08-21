TVA monitors for toxins from coal near Memphis water supply

August 24, 2017

The Tennessee Valley Authority says it is installing 24 more monitoring wells at a coal-fired power plant where high levels of arsenic and lead were found in groundwater.

A TVA statement Thursday said it continues to investigate how the toxins ended up in wells that monitor pollution from coal ash ponds at its Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis.

The shallow monitoring wells are near far deeper wells drilled by the TVA directly into the Memphis Sand aquifer, where Memphis gets its .

The TVA plans to pump fresh water out of the aquifer to cool a natural gas power plant that's replacing the next year.

The TVA said it is temporarily limiting the use of the deeper wells at the gas plant during the investigation.

Explore further: Toxins in water under Tennessee power plant causing alarm

Related Stories

Toxins in water under Tennessee power plant causing alarm

July 15, 2017

Memphis residents are as proud of their sweet-tasting water as their barbecue and blues. The water—drawn from the Memphis Sand aquifer beneath this Tennessee city—is so revered that a city utility called it a "community ...

Manganese in underground drinking water is cause for concern

August 24, 2017

Underground drinking water sources in parts of the U.S. and three Asian countries may not be as safe as previously thought due to high levels of manganese, especially at shallow depths, according to a study led by a researcher ...

Coal ash ponds found to leak toxic materials

June 10, 2016

A Duke University study of coal ash ponds near 21 power plants in five Southeastern U.S. states has found evidence that nearby surface waters and groundwater are consistently and lastingly contaminated by the unlined ponds.

Claims coal-fired plant polluted river: Utility on trial

January 30, 2017

Environmental groups said in court Monday that the Tennessee Valley Authority is essentially storing toxic ash from an aging Tennessee coal-fired power plant in a colander, letting pollutants seep into a major river in violation ...

Coal ash taints water in five states, study says

June 14, 2016

A study of North Carolina and four other southeastern states found evidence that coal ash ponds consistently contaminate nearby lakes, rivers and groundwater, Duke University scientists say.

Recommended for you

Data mining finds more than expected beneath Andean Plateau

August 23, 2017

Seismologists investigating how Earth forms new continental crust have compiled more than 20 years of seismic data from a wide swath of South America's Andean Plateau and determined that processes there have produced far ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.