AT&T raises prices for DirecTV Now streaming service

March 13, 2019 by Tali Arbel

AT&T is raising prices for its DirecTV Now streaming TV service, while removing some networks from the cable-like television package.

The changes come just weeks after a U.S. appeals court upheld the company's Time Warner takeover. The Justice Department fought it, arguing it would lead to higher prices.

DirecTV Now used to start at $40 a month. The cheapest for new customers will now be $50. Packages will now include the AT&T-owned HBO, but the service is dropping some popular lifestyle and entertainment networks not owned by AT&T, including HGTV, Discovery, Food Network and MTV.

DirecTV Now, along with similar services from Hulu, YouTube and others, let people stream regular cable channels over the internet for a monthly fee. Hulu's Live TV service and Netflix have also raised prices recently.

Explore further: Hulu ups price for live-TV service, cuts basic package price

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Research predicts overlap of tunas, sharks and ships at sea

March 13, 2019

Maps that show where sharks and tunas roam in the eastern Pacific Ocean, and where fishing vessels travel in this vast expanse, could help ocean managers to identify regions of the high seas where vulnerable species may be ...

Coastal ecosystems suffer from upriver hydroelectric dams

March 13, 2019

Researchers at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego and UC Riverside found that inland river dams can have highly destructive effects on the stability and productivity of coastline and estuarine habitats. The ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.