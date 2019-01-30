Video: How shaving cream works

February 1, 2019, American Chemical Society
How shaving cream works (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Whether you rock sideburns or baby-smooth legs, all shavers share one concern—the threat of razor-sharp metal. But luckily, shaving cream packs the right chemistry to keep us looking good while protecting our sensitive skin.

What is this fantastic foam in a can?

Today, with the help of YouTuber Ms. Beautyphile, Reactions gets up close and personal with the chemistry of your bathroom's most magical soap:

