Video: What do adults lose when they stop engaging in competitive play?

February 7, 2019 by Anne Marie Burke, University of California, Los Angeles
More than just an opportunity to break a sweat and maybe have some fun, competitive physical activity like sparring allows people to explore disagreement with respect, according to Janet O'Shea, professor of dance at UCLA, who recently wrote a book about the value of play. "If I'm trying trying to punch you and you're trying to kick me in the head, we disagree on a pretty basic level. But we agree as to the terms of our interaction. At the end, we shake hands and most of the time we actually mean it."

As become adults and are no longer required to take physical education classes in school, chances to engage in physical competition tend to drop dramatically. What we lose is far more than simply exercise, O'Shea says.

Related Stories

Fun and friends key to getting teens off the couch

December 15, 2015

Forms of exercise that prioritises having fun, group activities and keeping healthy rather than competition could be the key to getting WA teenagers more active, research suggests.

Youth dance classes score low in physical activity

May 18, 2015

For parents who send their kids to dance classes to get some exercise, a new study from researchers at University of California, San Diego School of Medicine suggests most youth dance classes provide only limited amounts ...

Gym class memories can influence adults' exercise habits

August 23, 2018

(HealthDay)—Memories of school gym class may affect a person's exercise habits today, according to a study published in the Aug. 15 issue of the Translational Journal of the American College of Sports Medicine.

