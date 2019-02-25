Tiny poplar roots extract more water than their larger counterparts after drought

February 26, 2019, US Department of Energy
Tiny poplar roots extract more water than their larger counterparts after drought
Composite images of 16 radiographs of 11-week-old poplar seedling in sand (top). The intensity indicates water content (bottom). Credit: US Department of Energy

Our knowledge of how plant roots respond to stress is based largely on indirect data. Scientists didn't have a good way to see through soil. A team overcame that problem. They used neutron imaging. They measured water moving through the soil and being taken up by individual poplar seedling roots after a drought. Smaller diameter roots took up more water (per unit surface area) than bigger roots. Neutron imaging is used to measure soil water movement and water uptake by individual roots in situ.

Root water uptake can be linked to characteristic root traits, such as diameter or age. Comparing actual water uptake with modeled water uptake highlights problems with current model assumptions. This work points to the need for new research to understand soil hydraulic properties with and without roots present.

Knowledge of plant root function under stress is largely based on indirect measurements of bulk soil water or nutrient extraction, which limits modeling of root function in land surface models. Neutron radiography, complementary to X-ray imaging, was used to assess in situ water uptake from newer, finer roots and older, thicker roots of a poplar seedling growing in sand. The smaller diameter roots had greater per unit surface area than the larger diameter roots, ranging from 0.0027 to 0.0116 grams per square centimeter of root surface area per hour. Model analysis based on root-free soil hydraulic properties indicated unreasonably large water fluxes between the vertical soil layers during the first 16 hours after wetting. This suggests problems with common soil hydraulic or root surface area modeling approaches. It also suggests the need for further research into the impacts of roots on soil hydraulic properties.

Explore further: Study pinpoints how Salmonella sneaks into plant roots

More information: Indu Dhiman et al. Quantifying root water extraction after drought recovery using sub-mm in situ empirical data, Plant and Soil (2017). DOI: 10.1007/s11104-017-3408-5

Related Stories

Study pinpoints how Salmonella sneaks into plant roots

January 9, 2019

In recent years, contamination of salad vegetables by E. coli and salmonella bacteria—the most common causes of food poisoning—have led to large-scale recalls. Although most salmonella outbreaks are linked to contamination ...

Root exudates affect soil stability, water repellency

April 18, 2018

As the growing season progresses, you might not notice much about what's happening to plants under the soil. Most of us pay attention to new shoots, stems, leaves, and eventually the flowers and crop we intend to grow. We ...

How plant roots sense and react to soil flooding

September 15, 2016

While we already knew that plant roots were capable of sensing many individual soil characteristics (water, nutrients and oxygen availability), we did not have any understanding of how they integrated these signals in order ...

Researchers unravel the age of fine tree roots

August 17, 2018

The researchers at the Swiss Federal Research Institute WSL used thin sections of roots less than two millimetres thick to identify the tree rings of several hundred spruce (Picea abies), pine (Pinus sylvestris), beech (Fagus ...

Recommended for you

New material holds promise for more secure computing

February 26, 2019

As computers advance, encryption methods currently used to keep everything from financial transactions to military secrets secure might soon be useless, technology experts warn. Reporting today in the journal Nature, a team ...

Neutrinos seen in the clustering of galaxies

February 26, 2019

In early times, the universe was an energetic mix of strongly interacting particles. The first particles to break free from this dense soup were neutrinos, the lightest and most weakly interacting particles of the Standard ...

Migrants face a trade-off between status and fertility

February 26, 2019

Researchers from the Universities of Helsinki, Turku and Missouri as well as the Family Federation of Finland present the first results of a new, extraordinarily comprehensive population-wide dataset that details the lives ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.