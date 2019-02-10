Injectable sponge-like gel enhances the quantity and quality of T-cells

February 11, 2019, Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences
A bioengineered factory for T-cells
The bone marrow cryogel three weeks after injection. The outside is covered with a bone shell and the inside of the sponge resembles vascularized bone marrow. Credit: Harvard University

Bone marrow transplants, also known as hematopoietic stem cell transplants, are life-saving treatments for aggressive diseases, such as leukemia and multiple myeloma, and infections such as HIV. The procedure entails infusion of blood stem cells from a matched donor into the patient to 'reset' the blood and immune system.

Immune develop from that are reside in the . In order to treat the disease and prevent the patient's body from rejecting the transplanted cells, patients undergo intensive conditioning, which involves administration of chemotherapy and radiation. However, the conditioning regimen also significantly compromises the functioning of normal cells in the bone marrow, and therefore compromises their ability to regenerate the . This includes a reduced ability to generate T-cells, and causes profound long-term post-transplant immune deficiency, increases the risk of opportunistic infectious diseases and immunological complications such as graft-versus-host-disease.

Now, Harvard engineers and stem cell biologists have developed an injectable sponge-like gel that enhances the production T-cells after a bone marrow transplant, increasing the quantity and diversity of these key components of the immune system. This bioengineered device can be injected under the skin at the same time of the transplant to help revive the immune system after bone marrow transplantation.

The research is published in Nature Biotechnology.

"T-cell deficiency and dysfunction is a life-threatening challenge, especially in transplant settings," said David Scadden, the Gerald and Darlene Jordan Professor of Medicine and Co-Director of the Harvard Stem Cell Institute, and co-senior author on the paper. "Our research demonstrates a simple to administer, off-the-shelf solution that can enhance T-cell regeneration after stem cell transplantation."

"We have shown that the idea of creating cell factories in the body can be used in the context of stem cells for regenerative medicine," said David Mooney, the Robert P. Pinkas Family Professor of Bioengineering at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, and co-senior author on the paper.

A bioengineered factory for T-cells
A stained section of the cryogel with alginate identified (red thread-like staining) at days 10 after transplantation Credit: Harvard University

Mooney is also a Core Faculty Member of the Harvard's Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering.

Previous research into reinvigorating the immune system after a has focused primarily on improving the function of the thymus, the organ that is necessary for T-cell production. Mooney, Scadden and their team focused on the bone marrow, which is the home of the blood stem cells, and devised a method to expand the cells that migrate to the thymus to eventually give rise to new T-cells. These cells, known as common lymphoid progenitors, are made in the bone marrow.

"Our goal was to enhance the production of these cells, which are like the entry product to the foundry that produces T-cells, by creating a little bone marrow-like environment," said Scadden.

Drawing upon the Mooney Lab's pioneering research in the development of biomaterials for providing cell-instructive cues, the researchers engineered a sponge-like cell factory, with large pores that allows cells to move in and out. The sponge has two built-in proteins, one that recruits outside cells and the other to create the T-cell progenitors. The first, called bone morphogenetic protein 2, recruits local cells and encourages them to become bone cells. Once the sponge resembles vascularized marrow, the second protein encourages the blood stem cells living in the device to produce T-cell progenitors.

When the researchers tested the device in mice receiving a hematopoietic stem cell transplant, they found that the mice treated with the scaffold generated T-cells faster when compared with mice that did not.

"We also found that not only are we enhancing the rate at which these T cells form after transplant but we are also increasing the diversity in the types of T cells that are formed," said Nisarg Shah, a former postdoctoral fellow and the lead author on the paper, who is now faculty member at the University of California, San Diego. "So, we are improving not only the number of T-cells but also, potentially, the breadth of pathogen recognition capabilities and protection."

A bioengineered factory for T-cells
An SEM cross-section of the injectable sponge, showing pore shape and structure. Scale bar, 200 nanometers. Credit: Harvard University

The researchers also found that in mice with the implanted scaffold, the frequency of graft versus host disease, in which donor cells may attack the patient's healthy tissues and organs, was significantly reduced.

"The prospects here are exciting," said Bruce Blazar, Professor of Pediatrics in the Division of Blood and Marrow Transplantation at the University of Minnesota, who was not involved in this study. "A major limitation of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is the inability of the recipient to rapidly regenerate T-cells to mount an immune response against foreign antigens. Using a biomaterial-based cryogel scaffold, Drs. Shah, Mooney and Scadden have offered a pathway to solving this obstacle by providing an implantable 3-D system and key ligands for recruiting supporting cells and inducing T cell lineage fate and differentiation resulting in improved T cell recovery after transfer of mouse or human cells."

Next, the researchers aim to scale up the research to be applicable in a clinical setting.

"The ultimate goal is to make this into a product that physicians can prescribe and use," said Scadden.

"This is a very nice study in which the authors developed a novel gel that is very easy to administer and at the same time has the ability to enhance T cell regeneration after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation," said Robert Langer, Professor of Chemical Engineering at MIT who was not involved in this study. "I expect with further work this could become a useful therapy for patients. "

Explore further: Scientists generate functional, transplantable B cells from mice

More information: An injectable bone marrow–like scaffold enhances T cell immunity after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, Nature Biotechnology (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41587-019-0017-2 , https://www.nature.com/articles/s41587-019-0017-2

Related Stories

Some blood stem cells are better than others

May 30, 2018

In your body, blood stem cells produce approximately 10 billion new white blood cells, which are also known as immune cells, each and every day. Even more remarkably, if some of these blood stem cells fail to do their part, ...

Molecule dictates how stem cells travel

January 14, 2006

U.S. researchers have defined a molecule that dictates how blood stem cells travel to the bone marrow and establish blood and immune cell production.

Recommended for you

Running an LED in reverse could cool future computers

February 13, 2019

In a finding that runs counter to a common assumption in physics, researchers at the University of Michigan ran a light emitting diode (LED) with electrodes reversed in order to cool another device mere nanometers away.

More scrutiny needed for less-deadly foodborne bacteria

February 13, 2019

Employing advanced genetic-tracing techniques and sharing the data produced in real time could limit the spread of bacteria—Bacillus cereus—which cause foodborne illness, according to researchers who implemented whole-genome ...

NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years

February 13, 2019

NASA's Opportunity, the Mars rover that was built to operate for just three months but kept going and going, rolling across the rocky red soil, was pronounced dead Wednesday, 15 years after it landed on the planet.

Turning desalination waste into a useful resource

February 13, 2019

The rapidly growing desalination industry produces water for drinking and for agriculture in the world's arid coastal regions. But it leaves behind as a waste product a lot of highly concentrated brine, which is usually disposed ...

Observations uncover details about the open cluster IC 4996

February 13, 2019

Using the Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope (VATT) and data from ESA's Gaia satellite, astronomers have conducted a new study of the young open cluster IC 4996 and its vicinity. The research, presented in a paper published ...

4 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

lendarovit
not rated yet Feb 12, 2019
i am mercy jesae from California, i have been surfing from Hiv Disease for past 2years now, the experiences was really bad, i was passing through a lot of hard times.. some of my symptoms where anxiety or apathy and fatigue, dizziness, poor balance, one day i was searching through the internet for natural remedies for Hiv Disease, i saw several post about this dr called "DR BELLO" cure for Hiv Disease, and some Disease, so i was very convinced and ready to be cured with their natural remedies, so i contacted him and i purchased some herbal medicine for the cure, after few days of usage about one week i was free completely of the symptoms and went for a text and i can say now i am free from Hiv Disease totally.... indeed their remedies are supper effective... contact him today on his email: bellospelltemple@gmail.com or whatsApp or call him on +2348147271779 good luck.
lendarovit
not rated yet 23 hours ago
I want to share to the world how Dr bello helped me cure my HIV/Aids with his herbs i never believe it will work because i was introduce to him by my friend who was cure of HIV/Aids by Dr bello, so i will tell you all who is looking for a cure to their HIV/AIDS, he took research before he could finally get the solution to it. thank God today am a beneficiary to these cure and i went back to the hospital after 7days of taking the herbs and i was tested negative, and he also cure any kind of cancer without any surgery and he heal with natural herb. please i urge you to contact him now through his email address: bellospelltemple@gmail.com or call him,whatsApp him +2348147271779, or http://fb.me/drbe...balhome.
lendarovit
not rated yet 6 hours ago
I am really happy that me and my husband are cured of (HIV VIRUS) with the help of Dr Bello herbal medicine, we have been suffering from this disease for the past 2 years without solution until i came across the email of this Herbal Healer who have cured so many people with his herbs, i also choose to give him a chance to help me and my Husband, he told me what to do and i kindly did it, and he gave us his herbal medicine and instructions on how to use it,After using the herbs for 1 weeks we went for a test on 8days of it, to my greatest surprise our result came out as negative, we are really happy that there is someone like Dr Bello who is ready to help anytime any day. to all the readers and viewers that is doubting this testimony stop doubting it and contact this Dr and see if he will not actually help you. i am not a stupid woman that i will come out to the public and start saying what someone have not done for me. he is really a great man contact him now. with this email bellospe
lendarovit
not rated yet 5 hours ago
Hello, i can never forget to appreciate what The Great Dr bello has done in my life for helping me to cure my HIV disease with herbs, he is the only herbalist doctor that i know can cure different diseases he cured my friend Jesse from Cancer, and many people from diseases, i was suffering from hiv for a long time, i have tried several medications non could cure it, until i met a testimony concerning him how he have been curing diseases of all kids like Cancer, Diabetes, Stomach Ulcers, and many more, he helped me out and now am healthy. i just want you all to join me appreciate him for my life and my friend's life> if in case you need his assistant to cure any kind of disease just contact him through this email, bellospelltemple@gmail.com or +2348147271779. or http://fb.me/drbelloherbalhome

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.