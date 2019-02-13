Satellite images reveal interconnected plumbing system that caused Bali volcano to erupt

February 14, 2019, University of Bristol
Satellite images reveal interconnected plumbing system that caused Bali volcano to erupt
View of Mount Agung on Nov. 10, 2017, from the Rendang Volcano Observatory, operated by CVGHM. Credit: Jake Lowenstern, US Geological Survey.

A team of scientists, led by the University of Bristol, has used satellite technology provided by the European Space Agency (ESA) to uncover why the Agung volcano in Bali erupted in November 2017 after 50 years of dormancy.

Their findings, published today in the journal Nature Communications, could have important implications for forecasting future eruptions in the area.

Two months prior to the , there was a sudden increase in the number of small earthquakes occurring around the , triggering the evacuation of 100,000 people.

The previous eruption of Agung in 1963 killed nearly 2,000 people and was followed by a small eruption at its neighboring volcano, Batur.

Because this past event was among the deadliest volcanic eruptions of the 20th Century, a great effort was deployed by the scientific community to monitor and understand the re-awakening of Agung.

During this time, a team of scientists from the University of Bristol's School of Earth Sciences, led by Dr. Juliet Biggs used Sentinel-1 satellite imagery provided by the ESA to monitor the ground deformation at Agung.

Dr. Biggs said: "From remote sensing, we are able to map out any ground motion, which may be an indicator that fresh magma is moving beneath the volcano."

Satellite images reveal interconnected plumbing system that caused Bali volcano to erupt
Sentinel-1 InSAR data showing ground uplift on the flank of Agung volcano. Credit: Fabien Albino, COMET, University of Bristol

In the new study, carried out in collaboration with the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation in Indonesia (CVGHM), the team detected uplift of about 8-10 cm on the northern flank of the volcano during the period of intense earthquake activity.

Dr. Fabien Albino, also from Bristol's School of Earth Sciences, added: "Surprisingly, we noticed that both the earthquake activity and the ground deformation signal were located five kilometres away from the summit, which means that magma must be moving sideways as well as vertically upwards.

"Our study provides the first geophysical evidence that Agung and Batur volcanoes may have a connected plumbing system.

"This has important implications for eruption forecasting and could explain the occurrence of simultaneous eruptions such as in 1963."

Explore further: Bali's Agung volcano spews ash in fresh eruption

More information: 'Dyke intrusion between neighbouring arc volcanoes responsible for 2017 pre-eruptive seismic swarm at Agung' by F. Albino, J. Biggs and D. Syahbana in Nature Communications

Related Stories

Bali's Agung volcano spews ash in fresh eruption

December 30, 2018

A volcano on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali erupted Sunday, belching ash high into the air and over nearby villages as officials warned tourists to keep clear of the area.

Magma storage and eruptive behaviour at Bali volcano

July 17, 2018

A new study by researchers at Uppsala University and the Italian National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) published in the journal Scientific Reports sheds light on magma storage under the currently active ...

Lava hurls from Bali volcano in new eruption

July 2, 2018

The Mount Agung volcano on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali erupted Monday evening, ejecting a 2,000-meter-high (6,560-foot-high) column of thick ash and hurling lava down its slopes.

Recommended for you

Gravitational waves will settle cosmic conundrum

February 14, 2019

Measurements of gravitational waves from approximately 50 binary neutron stars over the next decade will definitively resolve an intense debate about how quickly our universe is expanding, according to findings from an international ...

Giant flare detected on an L dwarf

February 14, 2019

European astronomers have spotted a giant white-light flare on the ultracool L dwarf designated ULAS J224940.13-011236.9. The newly detected flare is one of the largest flares ever observed from an ultracool dwarf. The discovery ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.