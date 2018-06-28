Bali's Mount Agung spews orange lava in fresh eruption

July 2, 2018
The tropical island of Bali last week temporarily shuttered the airport and grounded hundreds of flights after Mount Agung erupt
The tropical island of Bali last week temporarily shuttered the airport and grounded hundreds of flights after Mount Agung erupted

A volcano on the Indonesian island of Bali erupted Monday, belching a plume of ash 2,000 metres (6,500 feet) high as bright orange lava cascaded from its summit.

Last week, the temporarily shuttered the airport and grounded hundreds of flights after Mount Agung erupted.

Indonesia's geological agency said the latest of Agung about 9:00 pm local time (1300 GMT) lasted more than seven minutes and incandescent lava descended some two kilometres from its crater.

There is a four kilometre no-go zone around Agung.

It remained on alert level, the second highest danger warning, while the holiday island's Ngurah Rai airport stayed open.

An earlier eruption in November stranded thousands of tourists and pounded Bali's lucrative tourism industry, the backbone of its economy.

Ash is dangerous for planes because it makes runways slippery and can be sucked into their engines.

Agung, about 70 kilometres from the tourist hub of Kuta, has been erupting periodically since it rumbled back to life last year.

Tens of thousands of locals fled to evacuation centres after last year's activity.

The last of Agung in 1963 killed around 1,600 people.

Indonesia is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", a vast zone of geological instability where the collision of tectonic plates causes frequent quakes and major volcanic activity.

Explore further: Lava hurls from Bali volcano in new eruption

Related Stories

Lava hurls from Bali volcano in new eruption

July 2, 2018

The Mount Agung volcano on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali erupted Monday evening, ejecting a 2,000-meter-high (6,560-foot-high) column of thick ash and hurling lava down its slopes.

Thousands flee over Bali volcano eruption fears

November 22, 2017

Thousands living in the shadow of a rumbling volcano on Indonesia's resort island of Bali fled Wednesday as fears grow that it could erupt for the first time in more than 50 years.

Recommended for you

Scientists propose solution to 'Gaia puzzle'

July 2, 2018

Scientists may have solved a long-standing puzzle over why conditions on Earth have remained stable enough for life to evolve over billions of years. The 'Gaia' hypothesis proposed that living things interacting with inorganic ...

Climate change is making night-shining clouds more visible

July 2, 2018

Increased water vapor in Earth's atmosphere due to human activities is making shimmering high-altitude clouds more visible, a new study finds. The results suggest these strange but increasingly common clouds seen only on ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.