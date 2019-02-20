Ryanair, Wizzair fined in Italy over cabin bag policy

February 21, 2019
Italy's antitrust authorities fined two low-cost airlines over their cabin baggage policy
Italy's antitrust authority on Thursday slapped fines on low cost airlines Ryanair and Wizzair over their cabin baggage policy.

Both carriers allow small bags into the cabin free of charge only if they can be stowed under the seat in front of passengers.

Bigger bags of up to 10 kilos require a luggage fee, or a fee-paying priority boarding pass.

Ryanair was fined three million euros ($3.4 million) and Wizzair one million euros.

The Italian antitrust agency said that most passengers expected to travel with a larger carry-on bag and that by imposing an extra payment of between 5 and 25 euros the airlines were raising in a "non-transparent" manner.

After Ryanair announced its new cabin bag policy in August, Italian regulators ordered the airline - as well as Hungary's Wizzair - to suspend the measure, saying it misled consumers and distorted competition with carriers that transported cabin luggage for free.

Ryanair rejected the Italian decision, saying its was transparent and helped flight punctuality as it speeded up boarding.

It went into effect in November.

Related Stories

Italy to sue Ryanair, Wizz Air over bag charge

November 7, 2018

Italy's competition watchdog said on Wednesday it will begin legal proceedings against low-cost airlines Ryanair and Wizz Air for failing to suspend controversial charges for carry-on bags.

Ryanair recognises cabin crew union in Ireland

August 30, 2018

Ryanair said Thursday it has agreed to recognise Ireland-based cabin crew who have union membership, stepping up a drawn-out process to improve workers' conditions and avert strikes.

