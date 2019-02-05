More nutritious, natural flavor, non-GMO 'orange corn' launches in US markets

February 7, 2019, Purdue University

More nutritious, natural flavor, non-GMO ‘orange corn’ launches in US markets
Evan Rocheford, chief executive officer of NutraMaize LLC, holds up orange corn along with ears of yellow and white corn. The orange corn was developed by his father, Torbert Rocheford, the Patterson Endowed Chair in Translational Genomics for Crop Improvement in the Purdue Colege of Agriculture’s Department of Agronomy through a process known as biofortification to naturally increase the amount of provitamin A carotenoids in corn. Credit: Purdue Research Foundation image/Hope Sale
"Orange corn," a more nutritious, naturally selected variety of corn is now available in the U.S. markets through Purdue-affiliated startup NutraMaize LLC.

Torbert Rocheford, the Patterson Endowed Chair in Translational Genomics for Crop Improvement in the Purdue College of Agriculture's Department of Agronomy, used a process known as biofortification to naturally increase the amount of antioxidant carotenoids in , making the corn more nutritious, and creating a deep orange color. The human body converts certain provitamin A carotenoids, such as beta-carotene, into vitamin A, an essential vitamin that promotes eye health and supports the immune system.

"The project began as part of an ongoing humanitarian effort called HarvestPlus to improve nutrition in developing countries," said Rocheford, who began working on naturally increasing the amount of health benefiting carotenoids in corn over 20 years ago. "As the orange corn grew in popularity and demand overseas, I decided to grow some here and share it. The response was overwhelmingly positive. I had people tell me that the orange corn made the best grits and cornbread they had ever eaten. So, I thought it made sense to offer it to Americans."

Rocheford and his son, Evan, co-founded NutraMaize to commercialize the corn in the U.S. NutraMaize is marketing the corn under the brand name "Professor Torbert's Orange Corn," and it is available at ProfessorTorberts.com.

"The name of the product is a homage to my father's lifelong dedication to improving the world through science and agriculture," said Evan Rocheford, NutraMaize CEO.

Credit: Purdue University

The bright orange corn, derived from varieties that originated in South America and the Caribbean, is not the variety eaten off the cob. It is milled to make products such as cornmeal, grits and polenta.

"People have described the corn products as having a rich, kind of nutty, buttery flavors," Evan Rocheford said.

Torbert Rocheford developed the using traditional breeding techniques, rather than , making it a non-GMO product. The orange color of the corn comes from natural plant pigments called carotenoids, which are the same family of compounds that give carrots their orange color. Carotenoids naturally occur in corn, but the low concentrations are typically only enough to produce a pale yellow color.

"Although it sounds like a relatively simple idea, it's actually quite revolutionary when it comes to a staple crop like corn," Evan Rocheford said. "We are actively breeding and developing varieties that speak to the two qualities consumers care about most: taste and nutrition."

Because corn is used in a wide variety of popular food formats in the U.S., including tortillas, chips, and cereals, improving the content of corn provides an opportunity to increase significantly the amount of the beneficial antioxidants Americans consume without changing consumers' eating habits, Torbert Rocheford said.

Long-term, NutraMaize plans to sell its corn as an ingredient to food processors that produce widely consumed products like breakfast cereals and snack foods.

Explore further: Natural gene selection can produce orange corn rich in provitamin A for Africa, US

Related Stories

Orange corn holds promise for reducing blindness, child death

March 29, 2010

Decreasing or increasing the function of a newly discovered gene in corn may increase vitamin A content and have significant implications for reducing childhood blindness and mortality rates, according to a Purdue University-led ...

Blue and purple corn: Not just for tortilla chips anymore

May 17, 2017

Consumers today insist on all-natural everything, and food dyes are no exception. Even if food manufacturers are willing to make the change, current sources of natural dyes are expensive and hard to come by. Now, a large ...

Recommended for you

Physicists take big step in nanolaser design

February 7, 2019

Lasers are widely used in household appliances, medicine, industry, telecommunications and more. Several years ago, scientists introduced nanolasers. Their design is similar to that of the conventional semiconductor lasers ...

Understanding tropical rainfall, both past and present

February 7, 2019

A drop of rainwater that falls on a cassava field in Uganda takes a different path than one that falls 500 miles east in Somalia. Knowing where rain comes from now, and where it might come from under future climate scenarios, ...

How plants expand their capacity to use solar energy

February 7, 2019

Green plants capture light that spans the visible solar spectrum, and while a broad spectral range is required for sufficient absorption, the process requires energy to be funneled rapidly and efficiently downhill to drive ...

Scientists discover new type of self-healing material

February 7, 2019

A research group from RIKEN and Kyushu University has developed a new type of material, based on ethylene, which exhibits a number of useful properties such as self-healing and shape memory. Remarkably, some of the materials ...

Competent chimpanzee nutcrackers

February 7, 2019

Humans consider themselves as the tool user par excellence. Previous work comparing human tool use skills to that of other species tended to place the animals in artificial conditions far removed from their natural environments. ...

Research explains how snakes lost their limbs

February 7, 2019

Snakes and lizards are reptiles that belong to the order Squamata. They share several traits but differ in one obvious respect: Snakes do not have limbs. The two suborders diverged more than 100 million years ago. Identification ...

New music styles driven by direct challenges to elites

February 7, 2019

A research team led by scientists at the Complexity Science Hub Vienna (CSH) reports that fashion cycles in music are driven by outsider groups. Outsiders challenge the dominant music style by strongly contrasting the preferences ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Doug_Nightmare
1 / 5 (2) 59 minutes ago
"Torbert Rocheford developed the orange corn using traditional breeding techniques, rather than genetic modification, making it a non-GMO product." Says Barbara Streisand

... developed the orange corn using traditional genetic modification techniques, rather than high-tech genetic modification, making orange corn just another genetic modification from teosinte.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.