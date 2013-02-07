A way to get a liquid to move through a channel without a driving force

February 27, 2019 by Bob Yirka, Phys.org report
**A way to get a liquid to move through a channel without a driving force
Self-driving drops. Researchers demonstrate that liquid drops will move themselves along a narrow, flexible channel created by two glass coverslips that are clamped at one end. The mechanism may be useful in lab-on-a-chip technologies. Credit: F. Box/Univ. of Oxford

A team at the University of Oxford has found a technique to move liquid through a small channel without using a driving force. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review Letters, the group describes their technique and how it works.

Humans have used driving to move liquids through channels for thousands of years—from gravity to pumps, driving forces push liquids where we want them to go. But sometimes, it would be advantageous to mobilize or other liquids through a without the need for such a force—a drug delivery system is just one example. In this new effort, the researchers have found a way to move water and oil through a tiny channel without applying a .

The consisted of creating a channel by using glass coverslips, each just a half-centimeter wide. The coverslips were coated with a material known to attract oil but to repel water. The coverslips were then clamped to form a channel just a few hundred micrometers wide. Notably, the coverslips were firm but also a little bit flexible. The researchers then added a liquid to the closed end of the channel to see how it would behave. They did so multiple times, adding amounts from 10 to 25 microliters of either oil or water. The researchers report that both liquids moved toward the open end of the channel without being pushed.

Upon closer inspection, the researchers found that when water was added, the walls of the channel expanded outward slightly—this was due to the repelling force between the water and the chemical that had been applied to the walls. With the oil, the opposite occurred. The attraction between oil and the chemical on the walls pulled them in slightly. In both cases, the flex in the walls produced a that pulled the water along the channel. The researchers describe the motion of the liquid in their channel as "bendotaxis" and suggest its use in applications that use pipes to carry liquids.

Explore further: Researchers find soap film micro-channel size tunable with electric charge

More information: Alexander T. Bradley et al. Wettability-Independent Droplet Transport by Bendotaxis, Physical Review Letters (2019). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.122.074503

Related Stories

Squeezing into the best shape

February 15, 2018

Until now, producing liquids that can be shaped and reshaped on demand hasn't been possible. Scientists discovered a simple way to form stabilized droplets in a variety of structures. Tightly packed nanoparticle-polymer assemblies ...

Another step closer to tunable liquids

September 12, 2018

Using electrical fields to modify the properties of liquids in contact with a surface can be used in several applications, such as electrophoresis, where an electric current can separate molecules by size. Researchers at ...

Recommended for you

When sand-slithering snakes behave like light waves

February 26, 2019

Desert snakes slithering across the sand at night can encounter obstacles such as plants or twigs that alter the direction of their travel. While studying that motion to learn how limbless animals control their bodies in ...

Neutrinos seen in the clustering of galaxies

February 26, 2019

In early times, the universe was an energetic mix of strongly interacting particles. The first particles to break free from this dense soup were neutrinos, the lightest and most weakly interacting particles of the Standard ...

How our tissues manage mechanical stress

February 26, 2019

When running, breathing and moving, the body is continuously deforming. How do the tissues in the body deal with all these mechanical stresses? Publishing today in Nature Physics, researchers from Wageningen University & ...

New periodic table of droplets could help solve crimes

February 25, 2019

Liquid droplets assume complex shapes and behave in different ways, each with a distinct resonance—like a drum head or a violin string—depending on the intricate interrelationship of the liquid, the solid it lands on ...

Mini-tornadoes of spores illuminated during raindrop impact

February 25, 2019

Plant diseases are a significant threat to our food security. Rain provides fresh water to our crops, but splashing drops may also contribute to the spread of plant disease. Raindrop impact is known to be a mechanism for ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

dirk_bruere
not rated yet 2 hours ago
So where does the energy to move the liquid come from?

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.