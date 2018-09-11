Another step closer to tunable liquids

September 12, 2018, Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore
Another step closer to tunable liquids
The sharp, metal-coated tip of an AFM can apply very high electric fields across liquid molecules (in this case an oil) right next to a surface. Credit: A*STAR Institute of Materials Research and Engineering

Using electrical fields to modify the properties of liquids in contact with a surface can be used in several applications, such as electrophoresis, where an electric current can separate molecules by size. Researchers at A*STAR have now developed a technique for investigating the effect of electric fields on the properties of oil-based lubricants, that could lead to new applications in nanofluidics and nanotribology.

When a liquid is confined between closely spaced surfaces, it may form ordered layers, leading to changes in the liquid's viscosity and molecular structure. Understanding the mechanical properties of these ordered layers is important for the development of nanotechnology devices and lubricants.

This led Sean O'Shea and Eugene Soh from the A*STAR Institute of Materials Research and Engineering to develop a technique for investigating whether the of liquids, such as flow or adhesion, can be tuned by applying external electric fields.

"These are the type of engineering questions to be addressed in order to develop 'smart' surfaces for applications that require electrically controllable adhesion, lubrication or flow," says O'Shea. "However, we first need to investigate the presence of any significant electrically induced effects."

Studies so far have primarily used water or because their polar nature means they are significantly influenced by electric fields. However, the use of ionic liquids is expensive, so the researchers used the more conventional lubricants undecanol and tetradecane, which consist of long-chain hydrocarbons that provide thick ordered layers.

With a strong between the tip of an (AFM) and a graphite substrate submerged in the liquids, the researchers were able to produce highly ordered layers of hydrocarbons along the surface of the graphite. A feature of these ordered layers is that they give rise to oscillatory forces that can be measured by the AFM.

Although oscillatory forces were observed when no electric field was applied—indicating ordered layers in the liquid close to the surface—these forces appeared far less frequently when a strong electric field was applied across undecanol, and slightly less frequently in tetradecane.

But when the liquids were boiled at 140 degrees Celsius to remove the small amounts of water present in the oils, the oscillatory forces remained present even at high electric strengths.

"Our work suggests that in addition to changes in molecule orientation, another mechanism, which arises from the presence of trace amounts of water, must be considered when electric fields are applied," says O'Shea. "This represents another step closer to controllable lubrication and/or flow on surfaces."

Explore further: Insulator becomes conductor at the push of a button

More information: Eugene J. H. Soh et al. Effect of Electric Field and Trace Water on Confined Undecanol and Tetradecane, The Journal of Physical Chemistry C (2018). DOI: 10.1021/acs.jpcc.7b09752

Related Stories

Insulator becomes conductor at the push of a button

September 11, 2018

Ionic liquids are important in scientific research because they can apply a lot of charge over a surface. Physicists from Leiden University have now found that the charging process of ionic liquids depends purely on opposite ...

Water can be very dead, electrically speaking

June 21, 2018

In a study published in Science this week, the researchers describe the dielectric properties of water that is only a few molecules thick. Such water was previously predicted to exhibit a reduced electric response but it ...

Squeezing into the best shape

February 15, 2018

Until now, producing liquids that can be shaped and reshaped on demand hasn't been possible. Scientists discovered a simple way to form stabilized droplets in a variety of structures. Tightly packed nanoparticle-polymer assemblies ...

Graphene smart membranes can control water

July 12, 2018

Researchers at The University of Manchester's National Graphene Institute (NGI) have achieved a long-sought-after objective of electrically controlling water flow through membranes, as reported in Nature.

Creating a 2-D platinum magnet

April 6, 2018

University of Groningen physicists have induced magnetism in platinum with an electric field created by a paramagnetic ionic liquid. As only the surface of the platinum is affected, this creates a switchable 2-D ferromagnet. ...

Recommended for you

Researchers create most tangled interlocked molecule ever

September 12, 2018

A team of researchers at the University of Manchester has created the most tangled interlocked molecule ever. In their paper published in the journal Nature Chemistry, the group describes creating the knot and their hope ...

Artificial anti-oxidant may be the next go-to supplement

September 11, 2018

Naturally-derived anti-oxidants have become the 'it' health ingredient to look for in food. But researchers from UBC Okanagan and the University of Bologna have discovered that TEMPO—a well-known artificial anti-oxidant—is ...

Researchers discover how caged molecules 'rattle and sing'

September 11, 2018

A team of energy researchers from the University of Minnesota and University of Massachusetts Amherst has discovered that molecular motion can be predicted with high accuracy when confining molecules in small nanocages. Their ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.