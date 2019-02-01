Interactive surfaces enter a whole new dimension of flexibility

February 28, 2019, Osaka University
Interactive surfaces enter a whole new dimension of flexibility
(left) System Overview, (right) Example Displaying the Letter "S." Credit: Osaka University

An "interactive surface" refers to an interface whose input and output share a common surface that can be manipulated intuitively with the fingers. However, ordinary multi-touch displays, e.g., liquid crystal displays (LCD), can only provide two-dimensional information, limiting expressions and interactions with such displays to the surface. Novel three-dimensional display systems have been proposed to tackle such limitations.

Researchers at Osaka University propose a novel flexible tube display that is able to take various surface shapes. Information is expressed by streaming colored fluids through the tube and controlling the positions and lengths of the . The tube's flexibility makes it possible to wrap the tube around the surface of an object and present information on its surface that is difficult to express on a standard two-dimensional display.

The team succeeded in accurately combining two-phase fluids with colored water and air via a pump to create colored of a designated size and distance from each other.

Air was adopted as the transparent fluid in this research, while colored water was used as the colored . In order to accurately control the sizes and distances of the colored droplets, the system applies the nature of slug flow, a phenomenon in which two fluids of differing phases alternately flow while separating each other. Cyan-, magenta-, yellow-, and white-colored water is utilized to generate droplets of the selected colors and provide various colored information as a standard display. A six-way tube connecter is also utilized to connect and mix the fluids.

Credit: Osaka University

By simply bending the tube, one can use it as a wearable display around the arm or as digital signage around a pillar. Furthermore, this system can easily change the kind of information provided by changing the type of liquid flowing through the tube. In addition to its use as a standard display that utilizes colored water, it can also be used as a thermal sensation with of varying temperatures. By streaming luminescent liquid, it is also possible to provide information in a dark environment, such as to alert pedestrians on the road at night.

Team leader Yuichi Itoh says, "This system is easy to maintain, replace and modify. We hope that our method will lead to the establishment of a new IT environment and create a market that connects people and information."

Interactive surfaces enter a whole new dimension of flexibility
System Architecture. Credit: Osaka University

Explore further: Collecting tiny droplets for biomedical analysis and beyond

More information: Yuki Inoue et al. TuVe, SIGGRAPH Asia 2018 Emerging Technologies on - SA '18 (2018). DOI: 10.1145/3275476.3275487

Related Stories

Collecting tiny droplets for biomedical analysis and beyond

February 1, 2019

In a single sneeze or a cough, as many as 40,000 tiny droplets are forcibly propelled from the mouth and nose into the air. Researchers from City University of Hong Kong (CityU) have recently developed a method to collect ...

Flexible color displays with microfluidics

August 16, 2018

A new study published on Microsystems and Nanoengineering by Kazuhiro Kobayashi and Hiroaki Onoe details the development of a flexible and reflective multicolor display system that does not require continued energy supply ...

A way to create liquid droplets inside of air bubbles

February 8, 2018

A team of researchers at Zhejiang University in China has developed a technique to create liquid droplets inside of air bubbles. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review Letters, the group describes the technique ...

Recommended for you

Clues to Martian life found in Chilean desert

February 28, 2019

A robotic rover deployed in the most Mars-like environment on Earth, the Atacama Desert in Chile, has successfully recovered subsurface soil samples during a trial mission to find signs of life. The samples contained unusual ...

More support for Planet Nine

February 27, 2019

Corresponding with the three-year anniversary of their announcement hypothesizing the existence of a ninth planet in the solar system, Caltech's Mike Brown and Konstantin Batygin are publishing a pair of papers analyzing ...

Yeast produce low-cost, high-quality cannabinoids

February 27, 2019

University of California, Berkeley, synthetic biologists have engineered brewer's yeast to produce marijuana's main ingredients—mind-altering THC and non-psychoactive CBD—as well as novel cannabinoids not found in the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.