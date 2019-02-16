Genetics efforts enriching nutrition of popcorn, sorghum

February 18, 2019 by Scott Schrage, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Genetics efforts enriching nutrition of popcorn, sorghum
Nebraska's David Holding (right) and Leandra Marshall (left) are developing lines of popcorn featuring higher levels of lysine, an amino acid essential to the diets of humans and some livestock. Credit: Craig Chandler | University Communication

Two kernels of the same idea—cultivating protein quality in cereal grains—are reaching maturity at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

The quality of protein often gets overshadowed amid the spotlight on its quantity. But that quality—the presence or absence of amino acids essential to the diets of humans and livestock—occupies the mind of Nebraska's David Holding.

Holding and his colleagues at the Beadle Center have spent years working to raise levels of a vital amino acid, lysine, that's scarce in the protein of several cereal grains. By adopting —one traditional, the other emergent—the team has now managed to roughly double the lysine content of both and sorghum.

Higher lysine could add economic value and broaden the appeal of popcorn, the researchers said, while enhancing the nutritional value of the movie-theater favorite. Boosting lysine in sorghum should make the drought-resistant crop a more complete source of nutrition in the developing world, where it sometimes ranks as a dietary staple, and for livestock in the United States.

Popping out the dent

Dent corn, a worldwide crop and the signature variety of the Midwest, is deficient in lysine. But in the 1990s, researchers successfully bred a known as opaque-2 into dent corn. In lowering the production of normally dominant prolamin proteins, opaque-2 allowed for a rise in non-prolamins, those containing lysine and another essential amino acid, tryptophan. The resulting variety—Quality-Protein Maize, or QPM—has since helped combat malnutrition in many developing countries.

Genetics efforts enriching nutrition of popcorn, sorghum
Credit: Katie Black | University Communication

With the backing of Conagra Foods, Holding decided to try the same in popcorn.

"It turns out that that's really difficult to do," said Holding, associate professor of agronomy and horticulture.

The problem was at once simple and complex: Popcorn containing opaque-2 wouldn't pop. And that problem stemmed from what's in its name: Opaque-2 tends to turn popcorn's normally hard, glassy kernels into softer, chalkier forms resistant to popping.

Agronomists had previously managed to breed the undesirable trait out of the QPM dent corn, which was otherwise more susceptible to pests and harvesting damage. But they did so mostly without knowing which helped restore the kernels' glassy consistency.

Holding had devoted considerable time to identifying swaths of the corn genome responsible for restoring that glassiness. So he set out to cross-breed multiple generations of the QPM dent corn with popcorn varieties suspected to contain the restorative genes.

The outcome? High-lysine popcorn that pops nearly as well as the original variety.

Genetics efforts enriching nutrition of popcorn, sorghum
Six lines of popcorn bred to contain higher levels of lysine, an amino acid essential to the human diet. Credit: Frontiers in Plant Science
"When this project started, I wasn't sure we could achieve that, given that people hadn't been very successful in transferring beneficial traits from dent corn to popcorn in the past," Holding said. "We're the first to take the dent QPM variety and successfully convert that into popcorn, achieving high lysine and maintaining popping.

"This is a product that lends itself to organic production and can be marketed as a novel popcorn variety, as consumers are paying more attention to their foods' nutritional value. For popcorn breeding in general, this also shows the potential for mining other traits from dent corn into popcorn to improve the crop's agronomic performance."

Building on the work of recent doctoral graduate Ying Ren, doctoral student Leandra Marshall is now cross-breeding multiple lines of the high-lysine popcorn to promote stronger, higher-yielding hybrids suitable for the field. Sequencing the genomes of those lines might also allow the team to pinpoint exactly which genes restored the kernels' structural integrity, she said.

Break it down

Along with their own lysine deficiency, sorghum proteins have a related issue: Humans and some livestock struggle to digest them, a problem that only gets worse when they're cooked.

To address both issues, Holding's team turned to the revolutionary biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9, a DNA-enzyme combination that can be targeted to precisely edit genes. Using CRISPR-Cas9, the researchers effectively targeted a family of about 20 genes known to kick-start the production of prolamin proteins.

Genetics efforts enriching nutrition of popcorn, sorghum
Nebraska's David Holding examines a stalk of sorghum. Credit: Craig Chandler | University Communication

Instead of silencing those genes entirely—leading to impractically soft, chalky kernels—the group programmed the tool to partially deactivate the gene family, an application of CRISPR-Cas9 that Holding called the first of its kind.

Once again, the researchers saw a rise in the lysine-housing non-prolamin proteins, even as enough prolamins remained to maintain the kernels' solidity. At the same time, microscopic vessels containing those prolamins morphed into a more porous form, allowing digestive enzymes to penetrate and begin breaking down the proteins. Follow-up experiments showed that nearly twice as much of the resulting flour's could be digested.

With that accomplished, the team is now cross-breeding the new sorghum varieties to improve their use of growth-essential nitrogen and build up other desirable traits. The cross-breeding will also remove the CRISPR gene that the team implanted, eliminating the potential for unforeseen genetic effects and streamlining approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"We're doing something that's innovative from a scientific perspective but that also has a direct application that can hit the market relatively quickly," Holding said. "Both of these projects are driven by the desire to have a marketable product at the end."

Explore further: Popped sorghum making its way onto snack scene

Related Stories

Popped sorghum making its way onto snack scene

March 7, 2016

Orville Redenbacher might not have envisioned grain sorghum in his air poppers, but the niche snack is finding its way onto U.S. grocery shelves, and a Texas A&M AgriLife Research program is conducting research into the genetic ...

Popcorn robotics: Cornell team explored heated kernels

July 13, 2018

From Cornell University, you now have popcorn -driven robotic actuators to think about. Take it with a grain of, well, common sense. As IEEE Spectrum 's subhead said, "Popcorn is a cheap, biodegradable way to actuate a robot ...

The chemistry of popcorn: It's all about 'pop-ability'

April 14, 2005

If you took a survey of life’s small annoyances, surely those unpopped kernels at the bottom of the popcorn bag would rank high on the list. But perhaps not for long. “We think the secret to maximizing ‘pop-ability’ ...

A kernel of promise in popcorn-powered robots

August 2, 2018

Cornell researchers have discovered how to power simple robots with a novel substance that, when heated, can expand more than 10 times in size, change its viscosity by a factor of 10 and transition from regular to highly ...

Using lysine estimates to detect heat damage in DDGS

January 14, 2013

Distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) are a good source of energy and protein in swine diets. However, they can be damaged by excessive heat during processing, compromising their nutritional value. University of Illinois ...

Recommended for you

Light-based production of drug-discovery molecules

February 18, 2019

Photoelectrochemical (PEC) cells are widely studied for the conversion of solar energy into chemical fuels. They use photocathodes and photoanodes to "split" water into hydrogen and oxygen respectively. PEC cells can work ...

Solid-state catalysis: Fluctuations clear the way

February 18, 2019

The use of efficient catalytic agents is what makes many technical procedures feasible in the first place. Indeed, synthesis of more than 80 percent of the products generated in the chemical industry requires the input of ...

Sound waves let quantum systems 'talk' to one another

February 18, 2019

Researchers at the University of Chicago and Argonne National Laboratory have invented an innovative way for different types of quantum technology to "talk" to each other using sound. The study, published Feb. 11 in Nature ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

TheGenius
not rated yet 9 minutes ago
Seriously?!? All that effort for food. Stop with food and start with humans.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.