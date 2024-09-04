The University of Nebraska, (UNL) was founded in 1869 as a Public Land Grant university in Lincoln, Nebraska. UNL has a full range of academic programs at the undergraduate and graduate level. Today, UNL has approximately 23,000 students. Notable colleges at UNL include, the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, College of Engineering, College of Law and College of Journalism and Mass Communications. UNL is ranked by the Carnegie Foundation as a research-intensive university.

Address 321 Canfield Administration Lincoln, NE 68588 Website http://www.unl.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Nebraska-Lincoln

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

