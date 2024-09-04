The University of Nebraska, (UNL) was founded in 1869 as a Public Land Grant university in Lincoln, Nebraska. UNL has a full range of academic programs at the undergraduate and graduate level. Today, UNL has approximately 23,000 students. Notable colleges at UNL include, the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, College of Engineering, College of Law and College of Journalism and Mass Communications. UNL is ranked by the Carnegie Foundation as a research-intensive university.

Address
321 Canfield Administration Lincoln, NE 68588
Website
http://www.unl.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Nebraska-Lincoln

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

STEM afterschool programs' benefits extend to friend groups

Research has established that youth participation in science-focused afterschool clubs leads to a higher science identity—or seeing oneself as a science kind of person or as a scientist—and that peers exert influence ...

Education

Sep 4, 2024

0

16

Research tracks 66 million years of mammalian diversity

When trying to understand the present, it's helpful to look to history. New research from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln examined the fossil record going back 66 million years and tracked changes to mammalian ecosystems ...

Ecology

Jul 17, 2024

0

198

Management technique shows promise against emerging soybean pest

In the late 2010s, a mysterious pest—one that came to be identified as a new species of gall midge, Resseliella maxima—began infesting the soybean fields of Nebraska and neighboring states. Since then, the tiny but deadly ...

Agriculture

Feb 26, 2024

0

4

Reusing failed bee colony resources may curb rearing of queens

As pollinators of flowers, trees and more than 50 crops, whereby they add an estimated $34 billion per year to the U.S. economy, honey bees offer value both ecological and economic—even before accounting for their signature ...

Plants & Animals

Feb 21, 2024

0

63

page 1 from 35