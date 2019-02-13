European car sales begin 2019 in reverse

February 15, 2019
It was a cold start to the year for the European car industry in 2019, with sales falling by 4.6 percent in January
It was a cold start to the year for the European car industry in 2019, with sales falling by 4.6 percent in January

European car sales fell by 4.6 percent in January from the same month last year, an industry body said Friday, in another worrying sign of economic slowdown.

"Nevertheless, with nearly 1.2 million units registered in total, this still represents the second‐highest January volume on record since 2009," the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (EAMA) noted.

The EAMA announced earlier this week it expects to remain stable overall this year at around 15 million vehicles.

However it warned a hard, no-deal Brexit, could have "very dramatic" consequences for the European car industry.

Recent economic data have shown a troubling slowdown in European economies, with Germany, the continent's economic motor, having just avoided entering a recession at the end of last year.

Car manufacturing was one reason for the malaise in the German economy, as its carmakers had difficulty meeting emissions tests using new methodology that came into effect in September.

They continued to suffer in January, with Europe's top Volkswagen Group seeing a 6.5 percent drop. Its luxury car sales took a hit, with Porsche sales chopped in half and Audi sales skidding 17 percent lower.

Meanwhile BMW saw a 2.7 percent dip and Mercedes-maker Daimler 1.3 percent.

French carmakers PSA (Peugeot, Citroen and Opel) and Renault saw dips of 1.9 and 0.7 percent respectively.

Sales by the Italian-US carmaker FCA, which includes the Fiat and Jeep brands, slumped 14.9 percent.

The EAMA said demand for new cars fell across almost the entire European Union, including the EU's five major markets.

Spain and Italy posted the strongest declines, down 8.0 and 7.5 percent respectively.

The declines were more modest in Britain with a 1.6 percent drop, in Germany with a 1.4 percent decline and France with a 1.1 percent dip.

Explore further: ACEA warns EU car sector threatened by 'hard Brexit'

Related Stories

Europe car sales speed up in April

May 17, 2018

Car sales in the top European markets rose sharply in April, statistics showed Thursday, confounding fears that a slowdown in the eurozone's recovery might put the brakes on the continent's vehicle industry.

New emission tests brake EU car sales in September

October 17, 2018

Car sales slumped across Europe in September, industry data published Wednesday showed, with the hangover from a sales binge before new emissions tests came into force knocking Volkswagen out of its traditional top spot in ...

Opel helps France's PSA buck China, Iran auto downturn

January 15, 2019

French auto giant Groupe PSA, which makes the Citroen and Peugeot brands, reported record vehicle sales Tuesday as the acquisition of General Motors' Opel unit helped offset a sharp downturn in key markets China and Iran.

EU car sales top 15-mn barrier in 2017: data

January 17, 2018

The number of new cars sold in Europe topped the 15-million mark for the first time in a decade in 2017, the bloc's industry body calculated in new data published Wednesday.

Volkswagen sets sales record in 2018 despite headwinds

January 11, 2019

German car giant Volkswagen said Friday it sold a record number of vehicles in 2018 even as it felt the sting from US-China trade tensions and problems with European emissions tests in the final months of the year.

Recommended for you

Tiny particles can switch back and forth between phases

February 15, 2019

Three years ago, when Richard Robinson, associate professor of materials science and engineering, was on sabbatical at Hebrew University in Israel, he asked a graduate student to send him some nanoparticles of a specific ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.