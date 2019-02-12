A deeper look inside the sleeping bird brain

February 14, 2019, Max Planck Society
A deeper look inside the sleeping bird brain
Sleeping pigeon. Credit: Gianina Ungurean

Birds have good memories, but in contrast to mammals, little is known about how they consolidate memories during sleep. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Ornithology and Utrecht University recorded waves of slow activity traveling through the brain of sleeping pigeons that are very similar to those observed in mammals. However, they could not detect other brain rhythms known to be important for certain types of memory consolidation in mammals. They therefore suggest that birds may process some memories in a different manner from mammals.

Sleep in and mammals is very similar with two distinct sleep phases. During (REM) sleep the eyes twitch, the muscles relax and the is active, but the animal is less responsive to its surroundings. The other sleep state is , also known as non-REM sleep. In mammals, this is the state where long-term formation is thought to happen, when a combination of three brain rhythms in the hippocampus and neocortex work together to gradually transfer from the hippocampus to the neocortex for long-term storage.

The three involved are neocortical slow-waves, thalamocortical spindles, and the so-called hippocampal sharp-wave ripples. "In birds, only slow-waves have been detected in electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings from the surface of the brain", says Jacqueline van der Meij, first author of the study. "Given that birds are well known for their long-term memory, we wondered whether spindles were lurking undetected deeper in their brains." The researchers measured brain activity across the layers of the hyperpallium – the avian version of the neocortex – in naturally sleeping pigeons.

Only slow-waves in the avian brain

As in the surface EEGs from various birds, only slow-waves were detected deeper in the brain during NREM sleep in pigeons. Interestingly, as in the mammalian neocortex, slow-waves appeared first in specific parts of the hyperpallium and spread out as travelling waves of activity. However, spindles were not detected. "The absence of spindles might be linked to differences between how mammals and birds store hippocampal memories" says Niels Rattenborg, who led the study. "In mammals, memories initially stored in the hippocampus transfer to the neocortex over time. However, as memories are not known to transfer out of the avian hippocampus, birds may have no need for spindles." Nonetheless, Jacqueline van der Meij notes, "Our findings indicate that traveling slow-waves, a trait shared by mammals and birds, may be involved in more general processes unrelated to transferring hippocampal memories in both groups."

Explore further: Brain activity during slow-wave-sleep differs between mammals and birds

More information: Jacqueline van der Meij et al. Intra-"cortical" activity during avian non-REM and REM sleep: variant and invariant traits between birds and mammals, Sleep (2018). DOI: 10.1093/sleep/zsy230

Related Stories

Brain consolidates memory with three-step brainwave

September 22, 2015

Our long-term memory is consolidated when we sleep. Short-term memory traces in the hippocampus, an area deep in the brain, are then relocated to more outer parts of the brain. An international team of neuroscientists, among ...

'Power Napping' in Pigeons

March 3, 2008

In humans, as in all mammals, sleep consists of two phases: deep, dreamless slow-wave-sleep (SWS) alternates with dream phases, called Rapid Eye Movement (REM)-sleep. Although several studies suggest that information is processed ...

Recommended for you

On the origin of B1 cells

February 14, 2019

A new MDC study may resolve a decades-old debate in immunology. A team led by Professor Klaus Rajewsky reports in Science that distinct progenitor cells are not required for the development of B1 cells. Instead, the team's ...

Global energy demand to soar one third by 2040: BP

February 14, 2019

Global energy demand will surge by a third over the next two decades on advancing prosperity, but Indian demand growth will eclipse that of flagging giant China, Britain's BP forecast Thursday.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.