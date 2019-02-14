SLEEP is a monthly peer-reviewed scientific and medical journal featuring a wide spectrum of sleep-related research. The journal is the official publication of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies, LLC (APSS), a joint venture of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society. The primary audiences are clinicians and research professionals specializing in sleep-related disorders. SLEEP publishes 12 regular issues annually, along with a digital supplement featuring abstracts presented at the yearly SLEEP Meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies. Subscribers have access to all new and archived issued online. All articles are available to the public free of charge six months after publication.

A deeper look inside the sleeping bird brain

Birds have good memories, but in contrast to mammals, little is known about how they consolidate memories during sleep. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Ornithology and Utrecht University recorded waves of slow ...

Feb 14, 2019

Neuroscientific studies worm their way into physics lab

David Biron's lab contains arrays of microscopes in darkened rooms, all focused on tiny worms in various stages of development. These worms have cameras trained on them day and night, generating tens of millions of images ...

Dec 13, 2013

