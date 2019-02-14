SLEEP is a monthly peer-reviewed scientific and medical journal featuring a wide spectrum of sleep-related research. The journal is the official publication of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies, LLC (APSS), a joint venture of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society. The primary audiences are clinicians and research professionals specializing in sleep-related disorders. SLEEP publishes 12 regular issues annually, along with a digital supplement featuring abstracts presented at the yearly SLEEP Meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies. Subscribers have access to all new and archived issued online. All articles are available to the public free of charge six months after publication.

Publisher Associated Professional Sleep Societies Website http://www.journalsleep.org/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA