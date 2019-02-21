Big data harvesting tool will deliver smart farming

February 25, 2019, John Innes Centre
Big data harvesting tool will deliver smart farming
Credit: John Innes Centre

Researchers from across Norwich Research Park have launched a new system for organising vast datasets on climate and crops.

CropSight is a scalable and open-source information management system that can be used to maintain and collate important crop performance and microclimate information.

Big data captured by diverse technologies known collectively as the Internet of Things (IoT) is extremely difficult to calibrate, annotate and aggregate. This presents a major challenge for plant scientists trying to understand the dynamics between crop performance, genotypes and and for agronomists and farmers monitoring in fluctuating agricultural conditions.

The new system developed by researchers from the Earlham Institute, John Innes Centre, and University of East Anglia (UEA) provides near real time environmental and crop growth monitoring.

It is accessible both locally in the field through smart devices and via computers back at the lab and office. The system has already been applied to field experiments of bread wheat prebreeding since 2016 and speed breeding since 2017.

Dr. Simon Griffiths of the John Innes Centre says: "We believe that the CropSight system could have a significant impact on scalable plant phenotyping leading to more efficient gene discovery, crop breeding, and ultimately end user benefits."

Key features of the system include: automated and information management, monitoring of biological experiments through network sensing devices, and daily synchronising of data and crop growth images.

Dr. Ji Zhou of the Earlham Institute says: "Through connecting environmental readings with crop growth dataset using IoT-based technologies, we have demonstrated how IoT can be applied in crop research and agricultural practices. Additionally, with the development of national IoT infrastructure, CropSight can be expanded to even larger scale and multiple locations, which can then help agricultural practitioners make prompt decisions across a country's arable land."

Explore further: DIY crop speed breeding system to boost drought research

More information: Daniel Reynolds et al. CropSight: A scalable and open-source information management system for distributed plant phenotyping and IoT-based crop management, GigaScience (2019). DOI: 10.1093/gigascience/giz009

Related Stories

Strike a pose—bringing crop analysis into the 21st century

June 20, 2016

Scientists from The Genome Analysis Centre (TGAC) and the John Innes Centre (JIC) have received a grant from Norwich Research Park Translational fund for CropQuant, a computerised infield crop monitoring workstation for precision ...

Space-inspired speed breeding for crop improvement

November 16, 2018

Technology first used by NASA to grow plants extra-terrestrially is fast tracking improvements in a range of crops. Scientists at John Innes Centre and the University of Queensland have improved the technique, known as speed ...

Epic genetic: the hidden story of wheat

August 22, 2018

Globally, wheat, together with maize and rice, provides the most human nutrition. It can thrive in a whole range of different environments, even within a similar geographical region.

Recommended for you

Quantum optical micro-combs

February 25, 2019

Compact quantum devices could be incorporated into laptops and mobile phones, thanks in part to small devices called quantum optical micro-combs.

How a certain bacterium communicates and makes us sick

February 25, 2019

Researchers at Binghamton University, State University of New York have uncovered the unique way in which a type of Gram-negative bacterium delivers the toxins that make us sick. Understanding this mechanism may help design ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.