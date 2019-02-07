Anther rubbing, a new movement discovered in plants, promotes prior selfing

February 9, 2019, University of Chicago
Anther rubbing, a new movement discovered in plants, promotes prior selfing
An Erysimum incanum flower opening. This species exhibits anther rubbing. (Credit: Abdelaziz et al. 2019, © The University of Chicago Press)

Most plants have developed mechanisms to prevent self-fertilization and its detrimental effects of inbreeding depression. Traits promoting selfing in plants have been approached mainly from the perspective of a loss of function, or even only considered as a by-product of non-adaptive evolutionary processes. However, the shift from cross-fertilization to selfing has been identified as one of the most frequent evolutionary transitions. Therefore, adaptive mechanisms actively promoting selfing should be usual in the plant kingdom, but, remarkably, they have not been frequently found.

In "Anther Rubbing, a New Mechanism That Actively Promotes Selfing in Plants", Abdelaziz et al. describe anther rubbing, a mechanism based in autonomous, repeated, and coordinated movements of the stamens over the stigma during flower opening that promotes self-fertilization in a Brassicaceae species.

The researchers use and micro-photography to document this novel reproductive mechanism. They also demonstrate experimentally that anther rubbing is sufficient to achieve maximal reproductive output in this plant.

This is different from the known cases of delayed self-pollination because it assures self-pollination even before the flowers will be exposed to the visit of pollinators.

This demonstrates that elaborated mechanisms, including continuous and repeated movements, can evolve in to promote self-pollination.

Since the evolution of mating systems in plants is a very active research field, this work will establish a new perspective in the study of the evolution of plant diversity and their mating system strategies.

Explore further: Shifts in mating strategies help herbicide-resistant 'superweeds' persist

More information: Mohamed Abdelaziz et al, Anther Rubbing, a New Mechanism That Actively Promotes Selfing in Plants, The American Naturalist (2018). DOI: 10.1086/700875

Related Stories

Insect's wings key to azalea pollination

June 9, 2015

A researcher from North Carolina State University has found that in the case of the flame azalea (Rhododendron calendulaceum), all pollinators are not created equal. In fact, due to the flower's unique reproductive structure, ...

Weed gave up sex long ago

August 7, 2007

The ability of plants to self-pollinate – a big factor in the spread of weeds – is much older than previously thought in one widely studied species, leading biologists say. The findings show that at least in plant evolution, ...

Recommended for you

Researchers add porous envelope to aluminum plasmonics

February 8, 2019

When Rice University chemist and engineer Hossein Robatjazi set out to marry a molecular sieve called MOF to a plasmonic aluminum nanoparticle two years ago, he never imagined the key would be the same process nature uses ...

Scientists image conducting edges in a promising 2-D material

February 8, 2019

A research team comprised of scientists at the University of California, Riverside, and the University of Washington has for the first time directly imaged "edge conduction" in monolayer tungsten ditelluride, or WTe2, a newly ...

360 Video: Curiosity rover departs Vera Rubin Ridge

February 8, 2019

After exploring Mars' Vera Rubin Ridge for more than a year, NASA's Curiosity rover recently moved on. But a new 360-video lets the public visit Curiosity's final drill site on the ridge, an area nicknamed "Rock Hall." The ...

Life on the edge in the quantum world

February 8, 2019

Quantum physics sets the laws that dominate the universe at a small scale. The ability to harness quantum phenomena could lead to machines like quantum computers, which are predicted to perform certain calculations much faster ...

Drought, deluge turned stable landslide into disaster

February 8, 2019

"Stable landslide" sounds like a contradiction in terms, but there are indeed places on Earth where land has been creeping downhill slowly, stably and harmlessly for as long as a century. But stability doesn't necessarily ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.