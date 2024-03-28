The American Naturalist is a monthly peer-reviewed scientific journal that was established in 1867. It is published by the University of Chicago Press on behalf of the American Society of Naturalists. The journal covers research in ecology, evolutionary biology, population, and integrative biology. As of 2009, the editor-in-chief is Mark McPeek. According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 4.736, ranking it 17th out of 130 journals in the category "Ecology" and 10th out of 45 journals in the category "Evolutionary Biology".

Publisher
University of Chicago Press on behalf of the American Society of Naturalists
Country
United States
History
1867–present
Website
http://www.journals.uchicago.edu/AN/home.html
Impact factor
4.736 (2010)

The lyrebird synchronizes elements of its mating dance

To woo a mate, the Albert's lyrebird of Australia first chooses a stage of entangled vines, then in performance he shakes the vines as part of his courtship footwork, synchronizing each shake with the beat of his striking ...

Plants & Animals

Mar 28, 2024

Baby birds hatch with ability to mimic mom

Singing a gentle lullaby can help put a human baby to sleep but its usefulness in the low grassland swaying nests of Australian songbirds takes maternal 'singing' to even greater heights.

Plants & Animals

Oct 18, 2023

Some hummingbirds resort to sneaky methods to obtain nectar

A 50-year project recently came to fruition for UConn researchers. In their paper recently published in The American Naturalist, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology Emeritus Professor Robert Colwell and his colleagues—all ...

Evolution

Aug 22, 2023

Study reveals reason hellbenders are disappearing

The gigantic, slimy salamanders known as hellbenders, once the apex predators of many freshwater streams, have been in decline for decades, their population constantly shrinking. No one knew why. William Hopkins, professor ...

Plants & Animals

Jun 26, 2023

Grassroots effort champions inclusive language in science

A new grassroots effort—announced this month in Trends in Ecology and Evolution—is calling for a reevaluation of some terminology used in ecology and evolutionary biology (EEB) to make it more inclusive and precise.

Social Sciences

Feb 14, 2023

Reef halos may enable coral telehealth checkups worldwide

Coral reef halos, also known as grazing halos or sand halos, are bands of bare, sandy seafloor that surround coral patch reefs. These features, clearly-visible from satellite imagery, may provide a window into reef health ...

Plants & Animals

Oct 24, 2022

Boy's discovery reveals highly complex plant-insect interaction

When eight-year-old Hugo Deans discovered a handful of BB-sized objects lying near an ant nest beneath a log in his backyard, he thought they were a type of seed. His father, Andrew Deans, professor of entomology at Penn ...

Plants & Animals

Sep 2, 2022

