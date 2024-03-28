The American Naturalist is a monthly peer-reviewed scientific journal that was established in 1867. It is published by the University of Chicago Press on behalf of the American Society of Naturalists. The journal covers research in ecology, evolutionary biology, population, and integrative biology. As of 2009, the editor-in-chief is Mark McPeek. According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 4.736, ranking it 17th out of 130 journals in the category "Ecology" and 10th out of 45 journals in the category "Evolutionary Biology".

Publisher University of Chicago Press on behalf of the American Society of Naturalists Country United States History 1867–present Website http://www.journals.uchicago.edu/AN/home.html Impact factor 4.736 (2010)

