Video: The limonene myth

Credit: The American Chemical Society Limonene, a compound found in citrus fruits, has two enantiomers: mirror-image molecules that cannot be superimposed, like a left and right hand.

There is a persistent myth that one of these mirror molecules is responsible for the smell of oranges, while the other lends its odor to lemons.

In this video, Reactions explains that smell chemistry is never that simple:

