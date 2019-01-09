Fiat Chrysler to pay $515 mn in US 'dieselgate' settlements

January 10, 2019
The Jeep Grand Cherokee and EcoDiesel Ram 1500 for 2014-2016 were designed to defeat emissions tests, resulting in much higher l
The Jeep Grand Cherokee and EcoDiesel Ram 1500 for 2014-2016 were designed to defeat emissions tests, resulting in much higher levels of pollution spewed into the air than allowed by US law

Fiat Chrysler agreed to a $515 million US settlement on charges it installed "defeat devices" on cars to evade emissions tests, the US Justice Department announced Thursday.

The auto giant will recall and repair more than 100,000 diesel vehicles sold in the United States at a cost of about $185 million.

The remaining funds will go to civil fines and mitigation payments to the US and the state of California.

US officials said FCA's EcoDiesel Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee for model years 2014-2016 were built with software designed to operate differently during emissions tests compared with real-world conditions.

As a result the cars spewed nitrogen oxide and other pollutants at "much higher" levels than allowed in the US or California, DOJ said.

"Fiat Chrysler broke those laws and this case demonstrates that steep penalties await corporations that engage in such egregious violations," Principal US Deputy Associate Attorney General Jesse Panuccio said in a statement.

California will receive $78.4 million as part of the settlement for violations of the state's clear emissions standards.

California Attorney Xavier Becerra said the automaker "tried to evade these standards by installing software to cheat emissions testing."

"The company not only violated the law and our trust, but did so at the expense of our environment. With this settlement, we are holding Fiat Chrysler accountable and securing important funds for environmental protection efforts."

The settlements come on the heels of the Volkswagen scandal over defeat devices that has spawned billions of dollars in fines and criminal prosecutions of former executives with the German giant.

DOJ said the FCA agreement "does not resolve any potential criminal liability" or consumer claims.

Explore further: EPA OKs pollution controls on new diesel Jeeps, Ram pickups

Related Stories

Germany probes Bosch workers in US over diesel emissions

January 31, 2018

Prosecutors in the German city of Stuttgart are investigating two employees of auto components and technology firm Robert Bosch LLC in the U.S. on suspicion of being accessories to fraud in connection with manipulated diesel ...

Maryland reaches $33.5 million settlement with Volkswagen

April 26, 2018

Maryland officials announced Wednesday that they had reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with Volkswagen AG and two of its affiliates for using devices in cars that violated the state's environmental laws.

Recommended for you

China's Huawei unveils chip for global big data market

January 7, 2019

Huawei Technologies Ltd. showed off a new processor chip for data centers and cloud computing Monday, expanding into new and growing markets despite Western warnings the company might be a security risk.

Paper sensors remove the sting of diabetic testing

December 21, 2018

A technique that enables biologically active enzymes to survive the rigors of inkjet printing presents a promising alternative to routine blood screening finger jabs for diabetic blood sugar levels. The KAUST-led team used ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.