Fiat Chrysler in talks with government over diesels

May 18, 2017

Fiat Chrysler says it's in discussions with the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over claims the company cheated on diesel emissions tests.

The EPA said in January that FCA was using software that allowed to emit more pollution on the road than they do in emissions tests. The EPA said around 104,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs and Ram pickups from the 2014-2016 model years are affected.

FCA denies that allegation.

Bloomberg reported late Wednesday that the Justice Department was preparing to file a civil lawsuit against FCA. But FCA says any litigation would be "counterproductive" to its talks with the EPA.

FCA says it believes a software update can resolve the EPA's concerns.

FCA shares fell 1 percent to $10.44 in midday trading.

Related Stories

US gov't accuses Fiat Chrysler of cheating on emissions

January 12, 2017

The U.S. government accused Fiat Chrysler on Thursday of failing to disclose software in some of its pickups and SUVs with diesel engines that allows them to emit more pollution than allowed under the Clean Air Act.

France to probe Fiat for emissions cheating

March 21, 2017

French investigating magistrates will open a probe into carmaker Fiat Chrysler for suspected cheating in diesel emissions tests, judicial sources said on Tuesday.

Italy under pressure over regulation of Fiat Chrysler

January 13, 2017

Italy has come under pressure over how it regulates Fiat Chrysler, which Germany and the U.S. accuse of using software that can allow some diesel engines to emit more pollution than legally permitted.

Renault targeted in new 'dieselgate' scandal

January 13, 2017

A year and a half after Volkswagen's "dieselgate" erupted, Paris prosecutors are probing Renault over possible "cheating" in diesel emissions, sending the carmaker's shares sliding on the stock exchange.

