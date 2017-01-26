January 26, 2017

Fiat Chrysler head: diesel talks in US are 'proceeding well'

Fiat Chrysler head: diesel talks in US are 'proceeding well'
In this file photo dated Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne during a briefing at the North American International Auto show, in Detroit, USA. Marchionne said Thursday Jan. 26, 2017, in a conference call that discussions are "proceeding well" with U.S. environmental authorities over accusations that the company failed to disclose software that let vehicles emit more pollution than allowed. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Fiat Chrysler's CEO says discussions are "proceeding well" with U.S. environmental authorities to get 2017 diesel models certified so they can be sold.

Sergio Marchionne said Thursday in a conference call that the company was "in the midst of some pretty intense discussions" with both the Environmental Protection Agency and the powerful California Air Resources Board.

He said he hoped discussions over 2017 models could be concluded "relatively quickly."

The EPA toughened testing for diesels from all automakers after Volkswagen was caught equipping cars with software that let them cheat on emissions tests. That has kept a number of models off the market for now.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Fiat Chrysler head: diesel talks in US are 'proceeding well' (2017, January 26) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-fiat-chrysler-diesel-proceeding.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

US gov't accuses Fiat Chrysler of cheating on emissions
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)