Cereal losses? A smart toolbox to safeguard the food chain

January 10, 2019, CORDIS
Cereal losses? A smart toolbox to safeguard the food chain
Credit: KOOKLE, Shutterstock

An EU initiative has made significant progress in tackling poisonous substances that contaminate crops.

Mycotoxins, toxic compounds produced by different types of fungus, continue to be a major concern globally. Moulds that can produce mycotoxins grow on various foodstuffs such as cereals, dried fruits, nuts and spices, often under warm and humid conditions. They pose a threat to human and , and also lead to huge agricultural and industrial losses every year. The adverse effects of these food-borne substances range from acute poisoning to immune deficiency to cancer. Effective mitigation strategies are crucial for food and feed security and safety, as well as economic sustainability.

The EU-funded MyToolBox project aims to deliver just that, with its potential to save tens of millions of euro annually in reduced crop losses and decreased dietary exposure to mycotoxins. A news article summarises the major achievements of the project since its launch in 2016: "A massive reduction in the mycotoxin load in DDGS [distillers' dried grains with solubles], sensor led indication of toxin contamination of grains in silos as well as greatly enhanced biocontrol of aflatoxin development in the field."

Alternative use of contaminated crops

In a video posted in the same article, project coordinator Prof. Rudolf Krska says the MyToolBox team pursues a field-to-fork approach, "but beyond that we also consider safe use options for contaminated batches," he adds. Prof. Krska also notes that in collaboration with project partner BIOMIN Holding GmbH, the team has been able to reduce the high occurrence of mycotoxins in the production of biofuels and fermentation by-products such as DDGS used in . The article points out that "[w]ithin the byproducts of bioethanol production, DDGS represent a valuable feed ingredient, particularly replacing expensive protein feed at a competitive price for industry and farmers." As a result of mycotoxin-free, higher-quality DDGS, there could be a revenue boost for the bioethanol industry. Livestock producers could see animal health and performance improvements, according to Prof. Krska.

Early warning

As for silo management, project partners have produced sensors that measure temperature, humidity and CO2 that could be used – together with models developed by Cranfield University – to predict infection by fungi in the grain silos. This could provide "silo managers an system about potentially elevated levels of mycotoxins," the article adds.

The ongoing MyToolBox (Safe Food and Feed through an Integrated ToolBox for Mycotoxin Management) project was set up to develop pre- and post-harvest measures for the reduction of mycotoxin contamination along the entire food and feed chain in a web-based platform. It focuses on small grain cereals, maize, peanuts and dried figs that are relevant to agricultural conditions in the EU and China. A leaflet on the project website states that initially, "the tool is being developed to provide pre-harvest advice to the farmer, and progressively the tool will be extended to provide interactive advice for grain storage, and then advice on novel milling techniques to minimize transfer of mycotoxins to human food."

Explore further: Detecting potentially harmful mycotoxins in beer

More information: MyToolBox project website: www.mytoolbox.eu/

Related Stories

Detecting potentially harmful mycotoxins in beer

November 2, 2016

Beer is one of the world's most popular alcoholic beverages. But, made with barley, brews can contain low levels of mycotoxins, which are produced by fungi that can contaminate grains. Although not a major health threat, ...

Mealworms may turn infected wheat into cash

January 18, 2018

The potential solution discovered by University of Saskatchewan researchers for producers stuck with unsellable fusarium-infected wheat may actually put cash in the farmers' pockets and open up a new worm-based niche market ...

Food contaminants under the spotlight

April 3, 2017

Scientists from the University of Aberdeen Rowett Institute have been studying the fate of food contaminants in the human digestive system , of which little research has been previously conducted.

Recommended for you

How fast fashion hurts environment, workers, society

January 10, 2019

The overabundance of fast fashion—readily available, inexpensively made clothing—has created an environmental and social justice crisis, claims a new paper from an expert on environmental health at Washington University ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.