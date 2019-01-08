Activision shares down after split with Bungie

January 11, 2019
Activision shares down after split with Bungie
In this June 12, 2014 file photo, people watch the "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare" video game trailer at the Activision booth at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles. Shares in video game publisher Activision fell more than 9 percent in premarket trading, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, a day after an announcement that its eight-year partnership with game developer Bungie was ending. In the companies' joint announcement, Bungie said the separation process had already begun and that it would begin to self-publish its titles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Shares in video game publisher Activision fell more than 11 percent in morning trading Friday, a day after an announcement that its eight-year partnership with game developer Bungie was ending.

In the companies' joint announcement, Bungie said the separation process had started and that it would begin to self-publish its titles.

The companies' most successful collaboration was its Destiny series, which Bungie will retain the rights to. Video game industry analyst NPD ranked Destiny 2 as the third-best selling title in 2017. NPD hasn't yet released its 2018 rankings.

The has seen an enormous shift in recent years with the massive success of games like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, which generate revenue through players' in- purchases as opposed to digital or physical copy sales.

