Right whale calf, mother spotted in Atlantic off Florida

December 29, 2018

Florida conservationists are reporting a right whale calf sighting off the state's Atlantic coast.

In a Facebook post , the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Fish and Wildlife Research Institute said it's the first calf sighting of the critically endangered whale's winter calving season.

Wildlife officials said the calf and its mother were spotted Friday offshore near the mouth of the St. Johns River. The commission said the mother had been spotted five days ago off the Georgia coast.

Right whales typically migrate from the North Atlantic to give birth off the coasts of Georgia and Florida from December through March.

Scientists estimate only about 450 North Atlantic remain. No newborns were reported during the last calving season, and just five calves were counted during the .

Explore further: Endangered whale's calving season peaks, but no babies seen

Related Stories

Endangered whale's calving season peaks, but no babies seen

January 18, 2018

Scientists watching for baby right whales off the Southeast U.S. coast have yet to spot a single newborn seven weeks into the endangered species' calving season—the longest researchers have gone without any sightings in ...

Endangered right whales deliver fewest births in 17 years

April 12, 2017

Endangered North American right whales gave birth last winter to the fewest calves seen off the U.S. coast in 17 years, troubling scientists who say the low births support other evidence that the imperiled species' population ...

'Truly alarming': No babies for endangered right whales

March 26, 2018

The winter calving season for critically endangered right whales has nearly ended with zero newborns spotted in the past four months—a reproductive drought that scientists who study the fragile species haven't seen in three ...

Recommended for you

Plants have a plan for all seasons

December 28, 2018

Many plants need to avoid flowering in the autumn – even if conditions are favourable – otherwise they would perish in winter.

Sleeping sickness parasite uses multiple metabolic pathways

December 27, 2018

Parasitic protozoa called trypanosomes synthesize sugars using an unexpected metabolic pathway called gluconeogenesis, according to a study published December 27 in the open-access journal PLOS Pathogens by David Horn of ...

European wheat lacks climate resilience

December 27, 2018

The climate is not only warming, it is also becoming more variable and extreme. Such unpredictable weather can weaken global food security if major crops such as wheat are not sufficiently resilient—and if we are not properly ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.