Endangered whale seen off Iceland, 3rd there in 30 years

July 24, 2018 by The Associated Press
Endangered whale seen off Iceland, 3rd there in 30 years
In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo provided by the New England Aquarium, a right whale called Mogul dives off the coast northwest of Reykjavik, Iceland. The Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium in Boston says whale watchers off Iceland caught an extremely rare glimpse of an endangered right whale near their country. (Guolaugur Ottesen Karlsson/Elding Adventures at Sea/New England Aquarium via AP)

A New England ocean science center says whale watchers off Iceland caught an extremely rare glimpse of an endangered right whale near their country.

The North Atlantic right whale was spotted northwest of Reykjavik (RAY'-kyuh-vik) on Monday.

The Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium in Boston says there have been only three North Atlantic right whales identified off Iceland in the last 30 years.

The center says the whale is called Mogul by researchers and was seen feeding off Marshfield, Massachusetts, in April.

The right whales migrate up the U.S. East Coast every year to feed. But the center says they have had to change where they feed in recent years because of changes in the ocean.

There are only about 450 of the whales.

Endangered whale seen off Iceland, 3rd there in 30 years
In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo provided by the New England Aquarium, a right whale called Mogul swims off the coast northwest of Reykjavik, Iceland. The Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium in Boston said says whale watchers off Iceland caught an extremely rare glimpse of an endangered right whale near their country. (Guolaugur Ottesen Karlsson/Elding Adventures at Sea/New England Aquarium via AP)

Explore further: Study: Blowhole spray can provide fast data on whale health

Related Stories

Study: Blowhole spray can provide fast data on whale health

July 17, 2018

Scientists no longer have to collect poop to get key data on the health of endangered right whales. A new study indicates that under the right conditions, scientist can get real-time hormonal data by collecting the spray ...

Outrage as Iceland fishermen kill rare whale

July 15, 2018

Is it a blue whale or not? The slaughter in Iceland of what is claimed was a member of the endangered species has triggered outrage and left experts puzzled about its true identity.

New model confirms endangered right whales are declining

September 25, 2017

Researchers with the federal government and the New England Aquarium have developed a new model they said will provide better estimates about the North Atlantic right whale population, and the news isn't good.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.