Increased snowfall in Antarctica buffers sea-level rise

BAS lead author Liz Thomas working on an ice core in Antarctica. Credit: British Antarctic Survey A team of scientists from NASA and British Antarctic Survey (BAS), describes how analysis of 53 ice cores collected from across Antarctica reveals snowfall increased during the 20th century and mitigated sea-level rise by 10 mm. However, Antarctica's additional ice mass gained from snowfall only makes up for about a third of its overall ice loss. The study is published in the journal Nature Climate Change this week.

Co-author and ice core scientist Dr. Liz Thomas from British Antarctic Survey explains:

"Sea-level rise is an urgent issue affecting society and there is still uncertainty about what contribution comes from Antarctica.

"Our new results show a significant change in the surface mass balance (from snowfall) during the twentieth century. The largest contribution is from the Antarctic Peninsula, where the annual average snowfall during the first decade of the 21st century is 10% higher than at the same period in the 19th century. From the ice cores we know that the current rate of change in snowfall is unusual in the context of the past 200 years."

The increases in snowfall do not contradict observations of glacial retreat and mass loss in regions of West Antarctica such as Pine Island and Thwaites Glacier, which are collectively contributing around 14% of global sea-level rise.

Lead author Dr. Brooke Medley from NASA Goddard Space Flight Center says:

"Our findings don't mean that Antarctica is growing: it's still losing mass, even with the extra snowfall. What it means, however, is that without these gains, we would have experienced even more sea-level rise in the 20th century."

The team also investigated what caused the increase of snowfall and its distribution pattern over the ice sheet from 1901 to 2000. They found that it was consistent with a warming atmosphere, which holds more moisture, combined with changes in the Antarctic circumpolar westerly winds that are related to the ozone hole.

