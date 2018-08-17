Proposed test of quantum superposition measures 'quantum revivals'

December 19, 2018 by Lisa Zyga, Phys.org feature
Proposed test of quantum superposition measures ‘quantum revivals’
A nanoscale rotor (black rod) is levitated by two counter-propagating laser beams. When the beams are switched off, the quantum state of the rotor disperses into a superposition of all possible orientations, except at certain intervals of time at which quantum revivals occur and the rotor assumes its initial orientation. The rotor can then be recaptured by the lasers and the process repeated. Credit: Stickler et al. ©2018 IOP Publishing

Physicists have proposed an entirely new way to test the quantum superposition principle—the idea that a quantum object can exist in multiple states at the same time. The new test is based on examining the quantum rotation of a macroscopic object—specifically, a nanoscale rotor, which is considered macroscopic despite its tiny size.

Until now, most tests of have been based on linear, rather than rotational, motion. By examining , the may lead to applications such as quantum-enhanced torque sensing, and could provide insight into a variety of open questions, such as what causes the quantum wave function to collapse.

The physicists, led by Klaus Hornberger at the University of Duisburg-Essen, Germany, have published a paper on the proposed test in a recent issue of the New Journal of Physics.

Quantum superposition arises because, at the quantum scale, particles behave like waves. Similar to the way in which multiple waves can overlap each other to form a single new wave, quantum particles can exist in multiple overlapping at the same time. If quantum superposition occurred in everyday life, we might observe phenomena like Schrödinger's cat, which is dead and alive at the same time until it is measured, forcing it to assume a single state.

In the new paper, the researchers propose levitating a nanoscale using , which are formed by two counter-propagating polarized laser beams that cause the rotor to tightly align with the field polarization. When the beams are switched off, however, the tightly oriented rotor is predicted to quickly disperse into a superposition of all possible rotation states as it falls toward the ground due to gravity.

Proposed test of quantum superposition measures ‘quantum revivals’
Animation showing how a nanorotor can disperse into a quantum superposition of rotation states, and then, due to quantum interference, undergo a revival, proving that a quantum state has existed. Credit: James Millen, King’s College London

Interestingly, the rotor is predicted to experience "quantum revivals" in which, at regular intervals in time, the collective interference of all of the rotation states leads to the re-emergence of the initial state that it occupied when it was aligned by the . The orientation can potentially be measured by illuminating the rotor with a weak probe laser, and the trapping laser could be switched back on to catch the rotor in this state before it reaches the ground.

So far, orientational quantum revivals have been observed only in gases of diatomic molecules. As the nanorods consist of at least 10,000 atoms, they are much larger than the diatomic molecules, allowing for quantum mechanics to be tested in an uncharted regime.

The physicists expect that it will be possible to observe quantum revivals of the nanorods using existing technology, such as by using a carbon nanotube as the rotor. If so, the observation would represent a new macroscopic test of quantum superposition.

"By observing the quantum revivals, we hope to confirm at an unprecedented mass and complexity scale, thereby exploring the quantum-to-classical borderline," Hornberger told Phys.org.

In the future, coauthor James Millen, now at King's College London, plans to perform the proposed experiment to detect macroscopic quantum revivals.

"Testing whether quantum physics breaks down at a high mass is an exciting, yet daunting, challenge," Millen said. "We may have to develop entirely new technologies to isolate nanoscale particles, or even perform experiments in space. However, this experiment which we propose opens up an entirely new route to probing enigmatic quantum effects, in a way which I firmly believe is feasible with today's technology. Furthermore, we will be able to harness this physics to develop useful devices of unprecedented sensitivity."

Explore further: How Einstein's equivalence principle extends to the quantum world

More information: Benjamin A. Stickler et al. "Probing macroscopic quantum superpositions with nanorotors." New Journal of Physics. DOI: 10.1088/1367-2630/aaece4

Related Stories

How hot is Schrodinger's coffee?

August 14, 2018

A new uncertainty relation, linking the precision with which temperature can be measured and quantum mechanics, has been discovered at the University of Exeter.

Turning ions into quantum cats

September 29, 2017

In Schrödinger's famous thought experiment, a cat seems to be both dead and alive—an idea that strains credulity. These days, cats still don't act this way, but physicists now regularly create analogues of Schrödinger's ...

A new kind of quantum computer

November 6, 2017

Quantum mechanics incorporates some very non-intuitive properties of matter. Quantum superposition, for example, allows an atom to be simultaneously in two different states with its spin axis pointed both up and down, or ...

Recommended for you

Self-healing electroluminescent (EL) devices

December 19, 2018

In a recent study, materials scientists Guojin Liang and his coworkers at the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, City University of Hong Kong, have developed a self-healing, electroluminescent (EL) device that ...

Unique insights into an exotic matter state

December 19, 2018

The properties of matter are typically the result of complex interactions between electrons. These electrically charged particles are one of the fundamental building blocks of nature. They are well researched, and theoretical ...

Focus on this: Team increases X-ray laser focusing ability

December 19, 2018

An X-ray free-electron laser (XFEL) is an X-ray produced by a beam of free electrons that have been accelerated almost to the speed of light. XFELs produce laser beams with exceedingly high peak power intensity, which makes ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.