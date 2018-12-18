Pinterest planning 2019 stock market debut: report

December 20, 2018
Pinterest is said to be weighing an early 2019 stock market debut at a valuation of $12 billion or more
Pinterest is said to be weighing an early 2019 stock market debut at a valuation of $12 billion or more

Popular online bulletin board Pinterest is getting ready for a stock market debut early next year at a valuation of $12 billion or more, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The San Francisco-based startup could have an initial public offering of shares as soon as April, according to Journal, which did not name sources for the information.

Pinterest is a virtual bulletin board platform, with users decorating their boards with pictures showcasing interests in a variety of areas, including food, fashion and travel.

It boasts more than 250 million monthly active users, with most of those "pinners" outside the United States.

Pinterest sees itself as being at the crossroads of social networking and online search, with users consulting it when seeking out products or services.

The eight-year-old company seems to have avoided vexations that internet titans such as Facebook and Twitter have experienced regarding hateful or abusive content.

Pinterest brings in money from playing a role in and from advertising, but has not publicly shared details regarding how well those efforts have been paying off.

The company pushes hard into by enabling people to use smartphones to identify products they might wish to pursue.

Ride-hailing firms Lyft and Uber are also reportedly aiming to go public next year with initial public offerings of stock in what promise to be multibillion-dollar market debuts.

Explore further: Pinterest ramps up e-commerce features

Related Stories

Pinterest ramps up e-commerce features

June 29, 2016

Online bulletin board Pinterest on Tuesday unveiled new features to facilitate shopping on the site, as the platform pushes to become an e-commerce hub.

Pinterest tops 150 mln monthly users

October 13, 2016

Pinterest on Thursday announced that the number of monthly users soared in the past year to top 150 million, with most of that growth coming from outside the United States.

Pinterest lets phones spy eye-catching items

February 8, 2017

Pinterest on Wednesday infused more machine smarts into its online bulletin boards, pushing harder into e-commerce by enabling people to use smartphones to identify products they might wish to pursue.

Pinterest takes ads global

April 6, 2016

Popular online bulletin board Pinterest on Wednesday began pushing "pins" sponsored by advertisers into countries outside the United States, starting with Britain.

Recommended for you

Understanding dynamic stall at high speeds

December 18, 2018

When a bird in flight lands, it performs a rapid pitch-up maneuver during the perching process to keep from overshooting the branch or telephone wire. In aerodynamics, that action produces a complex phenomenon known as dynamic ...

Pushing lithium ion batteries to the next performance level

December 13, 2018

Conventional lithium ion batteries, such as those widely used in smartphones and notebooks, have reached performance limits. Materials chemist Freddy Kleitz from the Faculty of Chemistry of the University of Vienna and international ...

Uber filed paperwork for IPO: report

December 8, 2018

Ride-share company Uber quietly filed paperwork this week for its initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported late Friday.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.