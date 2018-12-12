Microscopic devices that control vibrations could allow smaller mobile devices

December 13, 2018 by Emily Velasco, California Institute of Technology
Microscopic devices that control vibrations could allow smaller mobile devices
A phononic device next to a dime for scale. Credit: Caltech

To make modern communications possible, today's mobile devices make use of components that use acoustic waves (vibrations) to filter or delay signals. However, current solutions have limited functionalities that prevent further miniaturization of the mobile devices and constrain the available communication bandwidth.

Now, a led by Chiara Daraio, Caltech professor of mechanical engineering, has developed new versions of these components with abilities previous incarnations did not possess. The components, known as phononic devices, could find uses in new kinds of sensors, improved cell phone technologies applied physics, and quantum computing.

The phononic devices include parts that vibrate extremely fast, moving back and forth up to tens of millions of times per second. The team developed these devices by creating drums that are just 90 nanometers thick. (A is about a thousand times thicker.) The drums are arranged into grids, with different grid patterns having different properties.

Daraio, along with former Caltech postdoctoral scholar Jinwoong Cha showed that arrays of these drums can act as tunable filters for signals of different frequencies. They also showed that the devices can act like one-way valves for high-frequency waves. The ability to transmit waves in only one direction helps keep the signal stronger by reducing interference.

These findings open opportunities to design new devices—such as phononic transistors and radio-frequency isolators—based on phonons instead of electrons, Cha and Daraio say.

Their findings appears in two papers published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology ("Electrical tuning of elastic wave propagation in nanomechanical lattices at MHz frequencies") and Nature ("Experimental realization of on-chip topological nanoelectromechanical metamaterials").

Explore further: Building blocks to create metamaterials

More information: Jinwoong Cha et al. Experimental realization of on-chip topological nanoelectromechanical metamaterials, Nature (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-018-0764-0

Jinwoong Cha et al. Electrical tuning of elastic wave propagation in nanomechanical lattices at MHz frequencies, Nature Nanotechnology (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41565-018-0252-6

Related Stories

Building blocks to create metamaterials

January 18, 2018

Engineers at Caltech and ETH Zürich in Switzerland have created a method to systematically design metamaterials using principles of quantum mechanics.

One-way transmission system for sound waves

July 26, 2011

While many hotel rooms, recording studios, and even some homes are built with materials to help absorb or reflect sound, mechanisms to truly control the direction of sound waves are still in their infancy. However, researchers ...

Tunable sound transmission shapes up

October 7, 2016

The ability to control fine-scale acoustic waves known as phonons could lead to new sensing and surgery technologies, or even materials that are invisible to sonar. This pursuit led researchers at King Abdullah University ...

Recommended for you

Engineers produce smallest 3-D transistor yet

December 10, 2018

Researchers from MIT and the University of Colorado have fabricated a 3-D transistor that's less than half the size of today's smallest commercial models. To do so, they developed a novel microfabrication technique that modifies ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.