Novel laser technology for microchip-size chemical sensors

December 11, 2018, Vienna University of Technology
Novel laser technology for microchip-size chemical sensors
The laser system developed at TU Wien creates many frequencies with equal spacing between them Credit: TU Wien

Most lasers emit photons of exactly the same wavelength, producing a single color. However, there are also lasers that consist of many frequencies, with equal intervals in between, as in the teeth of a comb; thus, they are referred to as "frequency combs." Frequency combs are perfect for detecting a variety of chemical substances.

At TU Wien (Vienna), this special type of comprises a millimeter-format chemistry lab. With this new patent-pending technology, frequency combs can be created on a in a very simple and robust manner. This work has now been presented in the journal Nature Photonics.

Frequency combs have been around for years. In 2005, the innovation received the Nobel Prize for Physics. "The exciting thing about them is that it is relatively easy to build a spectrometer with two frequency combs," explains Benedikt Schwarz, who heads the research project. "It is possible to make use of beats between different frequencies, similar to those that occur in acoustics, if you listen to two different tones with similar frequency. We use this new method, because it does not require any moving parts and allows us to develop a miniature chemistry lab on a millimetre scale."

At the Vienna University of Technology, are produced with quantum cascade lasers. These special lasers are semiconductor structures that consist of many layers. When is sent through the structure, the laser emits light in the infrared range. The properties of the light can be controlled by tuning the geometry of the layer structure.

"With the help of an electrical signal of a specific frequency, we can control our quantum cascade lasers and make them emit a series of light frequencies, which are all coupled together," says Johannes Hillbrand, first author of the publication. The phenomenon is reminiscent of swings on a rocking frame—instead of pushing individual swings, one can make the scaffolding wobble at the right frequency, causing all the swings to oscillate in certain coupled patterns.

"The big advantage of our technology is the robustness of the frequency ," says Benedikt Schwarz. Without this technique, the lasers are extremely sensitive to disturbances, which are unavoidable outside the lab—such as temperature fluctuations, or reflections that send some of the light back into the laser. "Our technology can be realized with very little effort and is therefore perfect for practical applications even in difficult environments. Basically, the components we need can be found in every mobile phone," says Schwarz.

Novel laser technology for microchip-size chemical sensors
The team at TU Wien: Benedikt Schwarz, Aaron Maxwell Andrews, Gottfried Strasser, Johannes Hillbrand, Hermann Detz (left to right). Credit: TU Wien

The fact that the quantum cascade laser generates a frequency comb in the infrared range is crucial, because many of the most important molecules can best be detected by light in this frequency range. "Various air pollutants, but also biomolecules, which play an important role in medical diagnostics, absorb very specific infrared light frequencies. This is often referred to as the optical fingerprint of the molecule, "explains Johannes Hillbrand. "So, when we measure, which infrared frequencies are absorbed by a gas sample, we can tell exactly which substances it contains."

Measurements in the microchip

"Because of its robustness, our system has a decisive advantage over all other comb technologies: it can be easily miniaturized," says Benedikt Schwarz. "We do not need lens systems, no moving parts and no optical isolators, the necessary structures are tiny. The entire measuring system can be accommodated on a chip in millimeter format."

This could have spectacular applications: Chips installed on a drone could measure air pollutants, for example. Chips attached to the wall could search for traces of explosive substances in buildings. They could also be used in medical equipment to detect diseases by analyzing chemicals in the respiratory air.

"Other research teams are already highly interested in our system. We hope that it will soon be used not only in academic research, but also in everyday applications, "says Benedikt Schwarz.

Explore further: Optical frequency comb offers a convenient way to generate elusive terahertz frequencies 

More information: Johannes Hillbrand et al, Coherent injection locking of quantum cascade laser frequency combs, Nature Photonics (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41566-018-0320-3

Related Stories

Laser frequency combs may be the future of Wi-Fi

April 30, 2018

Wi-Fi and cellular data traffic are increasing exponentially but, unless the capacity of wireless links can be increased, all that traffic is bound to lead to unacceptable bottlenecks.

Combing light for tell-tale chemical fingerprints

May 23, 2018

A laser-based technique that can scan and lock on to molecular vibrational signals that are normally too complex to resolve clearly could enable production of sensors for multi-species identification in harsh environments, ...

Recommended for you

Using water molecules to unlock neurons' secrets

December 11, 2018

Neurons are brain cells that communicate with each other by sending electrochemical signals along axons. When a neuron is about to release a signal in the form of an electric charge, it allows ions to pass through its membrane ...

Novel laser technology for microchip-size chemical sensors

December 11, 2018

Most lasers emit photons of exactly the same wavelength, producing a single color. However, there are also lasers that consist of many frequencies, with equal intervals in between, as in the teeth of a comb; thus, they are ...

Compelling evidence for small drops of perfect fluid

December 10, 2018

Nuclear physicists analyzing data from the PHENIX detector at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC)—a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science user facility for nuclear physics research at Brookhaven National ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.