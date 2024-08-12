The Vienna University of Technology (German: Technische Universität Wien, TU Wien; formerly: k.k. Polytechnisches Institut, Imperial and Royal Polytechnic Institute from 1815–1872; Technische Hochschule, College of Technology from 1872–1975) is one of the major universities in Vienna, the capital of Austria. The university finds high international and domestic recognition in teaching as well as in research and is a highly esteemed partner of innovation oriented enterprises.[1] It currently has about 26,200 students (19% foreign students/30% women), eight facilities and about 4,000 staff members (1,800 academics). The university's teaching and research is focused on engineering and natural sciences.

New theory describes how waves carry information from surroundings

Waves pick up information from their environment through which they propagate. A theory of information carried by waves has now been developed at TU Wien—with astonishing results that can be utilized for technical applications.

Optics & Photonics

Jun 12, 2024

0

203

New method unravels the mystery of slow electrons

Slow electrons are used in cancer therapy as well as in microelectronics. It is very hard to observe how they behave in solids. But scientists at TU Wien have made this possible.

Condensed Matter

May 13, 2024

0

6

A new type of cooling for quantum simulators

Quantum experiments always have to deal with the same problem, regardless of whether they involve quantum computers, quantum teleportation or new types of quantum sensors: quantum effects break down very easily. They are ...

Condensed Matter

Mar 27, 2024

0

81

Holographic message encoded in simple plastic

There are many ways to store data—digitally, on a hard disk, or using analog storage technology, for example as a hologram. In most cases, it is technically quite complicated to create a hologram: High-precision laser technology ...

Optics & Photonics

Mar 18, 2024

0

17

