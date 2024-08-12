The Vienna University of Technology (German: Technische Universität Wien, TU Wien; formerly: k.k. Polytechnisches Institut, Imperial and Royal Polytechnic Institute from 1815–1872; Technische Hochschule, College of Technology from 1872–1975) is one of the major universities in Vienna, the capital of Austria. The university finds high international and domestic recognition in teaching as well as in research and is a highly esteemed partner of innovation oriented enterprises.[1] It currently has about 26,200 students (19% foreign students/30% women), eight facilities and about 4,000 staff members (1,800 academics). The university's teaching and research is focused on engineering and natural sciences.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

