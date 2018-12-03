Largest police force in the US steps into the drone age

December 4, 2018
drone
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The New York Police Department has shown off its first fleet of drones.

The department said Tuesday that potential uses for its 14 drones include search and rescue, hard-to-reach crime scenes, hostage situations, and hazardous material incidents.

It says drones can reduce risk to officers and bystanders during a response to .

They'll be operated by officers who are specially trained and licensed.

The NYPD says the drones won't be used for routine patrol or traffic enforcement.

The New York Civil Liberties Union says the NYPD's policy doesn't do enough to balance public privacy concerns with "legitimate law enforcement needs."

More than 900 public safety agencies nationwide already use drones.

Explore further: NYC police see risks with drones' popularity

Related Stories

US Homeland Security sued for drone details

October 31, 2012

The Electronic Frontier Foundation said Wednesday it has sued the US Department of Homeland Security to obtain details about Predator drones on loan to domestic police departments.

Can we trust police drones?

February 29, 2016

In Australia, unmanned aerial vehicles – or drones – are now being used by the police in most states as a tool to help fight crime or to assist in rescue missions.

Recommended for you

Google accused of manipulation to track users

November 27, 2018

Seven European consumer groups filed complaints against Google with national regulators Tuesday, accusing the internet giant of covertly tracking users' movements in violation of an EU regulation on data protection.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.