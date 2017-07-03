Video: Footage shows how drones can boost turtle conservation

February 28, 2018, University of Exeter
Stunning footage shows how drones can boost turtle conservation
A turtle taken by a drone. Credit: Nathan Robinson

Drones are changing the face of turtle research and conservation, a new study shows.

By providing new ways to track over large areas and in hard-to-reach locations, the drones have quickly become a key resource for scientists.

The research, led by the University of Exeter, also says stunning footage can boost public interest and involvement in turtle conservation.

"Drones are increasingly being used to gather data in greater detail and across wider areas than ever before," said Dr Alan Rees, of the Centre for Ecology and Conservation on the University of Exeter's Penryn Campus in Cornwall.

"Satellite systems and aircraft transformed turtle conservation, but drones offer cheaper and often better ways to gather information.

"We are learning more about their behaviour and movements at sea, and drones also give us new avenues for anti-poaching efforts."

The paper warns that, despite the benefits, drones cannot fully replace ground work and surveys.

And it says more research is required to understand if and how turtles perceive drones during flight, and whether this has an impact on them.

Stunning footage shows how drones can boost turtle conservation
A turtle taken by a drone. Credit: Jenell Black

Short video of turtle drone footage for social media usage (or other usage as required). Credit: University of Exeter

Explore further: UK pilots warn of disaster, seek tougher rules for drones

More information: AF Rees et al, The potential of unmanned aerial systems for sea turtle research and conservation: a review and future directions, Endangered Species Research (2017). DOI: 10.3354/esr00877

Related Stories

New regulations curb use of drones in Poland

September 7, 2016

New aviation regulations have taken effect in Poland to limit the flying of drones in populated areas and to require identification plates on drones used for professional purposes.

QUT to use drones to find and protect koalas

July 25, 2017

Queensland University of Technology will deploy drones in a high-tech effort to find and protect koalas in South East Queensland, with the State Government announcing a funding boost for koala conservation.

Recommended for you

AI and 5G in focus at top mobile fair

February 24, 2018

Phone makers will seek to entice new buyers with better cameras and bigger screens at the world's biggest mobile fair starting Monday in Spain after a year of flat smartphone sales.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.