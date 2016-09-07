September 7, 2016

New regulations curb use of drones in Poland

New aviation regulations have taken effect in Poland to limit the flying of drones in populated areas and to require identification plates on drones used for professional purposes.

Poland has liberal rules for purchasing and flying drones, and the new rules are partly a response to their popularity. Commercial airplane crews have reported seeing drones nearby while they prepare to land.

The regulations apply to weighing more than 600 grams (21 ounces.) Those used for fun or sport are prohibited from within 100 meters (330 feet) of inhabited areas, roads, high voltage power lines and within 30 meters of individual people.

Drones used for professional purposes now are required to bear the name of the owner and their operators must hold special licenses.

