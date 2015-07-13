Google's top trending searches in 2018: World Cup, Hurricane Florence, Mac Miller, Kate Spade

Credit: CC0 Public Domain So much happened in 2018.

One of the largest Mega Millions jackpots ever, the unprecedented success of Marvel's "Black Panther" and the tragic high-profile deaths of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade.

Those moments aren't just cemented in the memories of who lived through them, they are also among the top trending searches for 2018 on Google. The multinational technology company just released its list of trending searches for the year, showcasing the people, topics, events and places that captured the world's attention in 2018.

So, what was the most Googled term?

World Cup.

The world's most watched sporting event took place in Russia over the summer, turning countries around the globe into a nonstop football (soccer) party. The second most Googled event was Hurricane Florence, the powerful and long-lived tropical storm that caused severe damage in the Carolinas.

Rounding out the top three was searches for Mac Miller, the 26-year-old American rapper who died from a suspected drug overdose.

Google posted its top results in the U.S. and globally on a special website: google.com/2018. Scroll down for more top results.

SEARCHES

1. World Cup

2. Hurricane Florence

3. Mac Miller

4. Kate Spade

5. Anthony Bourdain

6. Black Panther

7. Mega Millions Results

8. Stan Lee

9. Demi Lovato

10. Election Results

NEWS

1. World Cup

2. Hurricane Florence

3. Mega Millions

4. Election Results

5. Hurricane Michael

6. Kavanaugh Confirmation

7. Florida Shooting

8. Royal Wedding

9. Olympic Medal Count

10. Government Shutdown

PEOPLE

1. Demi Lovato

2. Meghan Markle

3. Brett Kavanaugh

4. Logan Paul

5. Khloe Kardashian

6. Eminem

7. Urban Meyer

8. Ariana Grande

9. Rick Ross

10. Cardi B

HOW TO

1. How to vote

2. How to register to vote

3. How to play Mega Millions

4. How to buy Ripple

5. How to turn off automatic updates

6. How to get the old Snapple back

7. How to play Powerball

8. How to buy Bitcoin

9. How to screen record

10. How to get boogie down emote

