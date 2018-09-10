Georgia governor declares emergency ahead of hurricane

September 12, 2018
Georgia has declared a state of emergency as Hurricane Florence, pictured from the International Space Station, barrels toward t
Georgia has declared a state of emergency as Hurricane Florence, pictured from the International Space Station, barrels toward the US East Coast

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in the southern US state on Wednesday ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence.

Deal said he was issuing the emergency declaration for all 159 counties in Georgia "in light of the storm's forecasted southward track after making landfall."

Florence, a powerful Category 4 hurricane, is expected to make landfall in the Carolinas late Thursday or early Friday but is expected to hit Georgia to the south.

"The state is mobilizing all available resources to ensure public safety ahead of Hurricane Florence," Deal said in a statement.

"I encourage Georgians to be prepared for the inland effects of the storm as well as the ensuing storm surge in ," he said.

Explore further: Florence approaches US, set to become 'extremely dangerous' storm

Related Stories

US braces for 'major' hurricane Florence

September 10, 2018

The eastern United States braced Monday for the impact of "major" hurricane Florence as it threatened catastrophic flooding in areas already soaked by heavy rain.

Florence is for the birds—and that's both good and bad

September 11, 2018

As Hurricane Florence tracks toward the East Coast with predicted windspeeds up to 150 mph when it makes landfall Thursday, storm prognosticators are busy trying to forecast its effects for local residents. But one William ...

NASA's GPM peers under the clouds of Hurricane Florence

September 6, 2018

Hurricane Florence became more powerful over the past few days while moving through the central Atlantic Ocean and wind speeds increased from tropical storm force to a Category 3 hurricane. The GPM core satellite provided ...

NASA satellites show Hurricane Florence strengthening

September 10, 2018

NASA satellites are providing a lot of different kinds of data to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center to help them understand what's happening Hurricane Florence. NASA's Aqua satellite is providing visible, infrared ...

Recommended for you

End of Colombia conflict may bring new threats to ecosystems

September 12, 2018

More than 50 years of internal conflict in Colombia have left behind roughly 8 million victims, including 220,000 dead. Now the country is in the midst of a tenuous ceasefire, thanks to a November 2016 peace treaty between ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.