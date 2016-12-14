Powerball, Pokemon, Prince among 2016 top Google searches (Update)

In this July 25, 2016, file photo, a fan maneuvers his smartphone as he plays "Pokemon Go" in Hong Kong. "Pokemon Go" is among Google's most-trending searches of 2016. The search engine giant released its year end trending searches list on Dec. 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

"Pokemon Go," the iPhone7 and Donald Trump are among Google's top trending searches globally of 2016. But, in the U.S., no subject ranked higher than Powerball.

The multi-state lottery's record $1.6 billion prize in January and $429 million payout in June had ticket holders Googling winning numbers and gave Powerball the No. 1 spot on Google's top 10 list in the U.S. this year.

Prince's death in April made him the second-highest trending overall topic in the U.S. and top-trending globally on the list of celebrities who died in 2016.

The wild popularity of "Pokemon Go," the mobile app game that had millions glued to their smartphones this summer, was the top searched trending topic around the world. And people also wanted some hints on how to play it. Gamers frequently Googled tips on how to catch Pokemon and how to battle them as well.

In other categories, Hillary Clinton again finished runner-up to Trump on the list of top-searched people globally and in the U.S. The presidential election also prompted one of Google's trending "how to" searches of the year in the U.S.: "How to move to Canada" was ranked No. 5.

Netflix's binge-worthy programming led the TV list in the U.S. "Stranger Things," ''Making a Murderer" and "Fuller House" grabbed the top three spots. In music, Beyonce had a big year on stage and online. She was the top trending search in the U.S. on Goggle's musicians list and her "Formation" was the top trending song. Celine Dion took the top spot globally.

If searches for recipes are any indication, Americans were looking to make alcohol by the pitcher alongside comfort food in 2016. Sangria, a punch made with wine and fruit, was the top search for cocktails. Green bean casserole took the top spot for food recipes.

After "Pokemon Go," the top 10 trending searches globally were iPhone7, Trump, Prince, Powerball, David Bowie, Deadpool, Olympics, Slither.io, and Suicide Squad.

In the U.S., following Powerball and Prince, the top trending searches were Hurricane Matthew, "Pokeman.Go," Slither.io, Olympics, David Bowie, Trump, the election, and Clinton.

