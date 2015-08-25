Researchers develop novel 3-D printing method for transparent glass

December 27, 2018, Mary Ann Liebert, Inc
MIT researchers develop novel 3D printing method for transparent glass
Credit: Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers

A novel additive manufacturing platform was used for the digital fabrication of transparent glass at industrial scale. The G3DP2 platform, developed by MIT scientists and used to turn molten glass into 3-meter tall columns, is described in an article published in 3-D Printing and Additive Manufacturing.

In the article entitled "Additive Manufacturing of Transparent Glass Structures," Chikara Inamura, Michael Stern, Daniel Lizardo, Peter Houk, and Neri Oxman, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA discuss the early G3DP2 printer, which was used to provide proof of concept of the feasibility of creating transparent objects through the deposition of .

The researchers then describe the complete redesign of the system, upgrading it to an industrial platform capable of achieving architectural output. The four objectives of the upgraded G3DP2 platform were increased speed and scale and improved repeatability and reliability. The scientists report on how to understand and control the behavior of the printed , the specifications, engineering and control of the platform, and the product design space.

Explore further: Molten glass 3-D printer produces optically transparent glass

More information: Chikara Inamura et al, Additive Manufacturing of Transparent Glass Structures, 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing (2018). DOI: 10.1089/3dp.2018.0157

Related Stories

Molten glass 3-D printer produces optically transparent glass

August 25, 2015

A new additive manufacturing technique uses an innovative process for printing molten glass at sufficiently high temperatures, layering it to produce strong 3D-printed glass objects able to transmit light. The modular, scalable ...

Scientists successfully print glass optics

March 30, 2018

For the first time, researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have successfully 3-D-printed optical-quality glasses, on par with commercial glass products currently available on the market.

3-D printing glass objects

April 20, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany has developed a way to 3-D print objects made of pure glass. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes their technique ...

Recommended for you

Paper sensors remove the sting of diabetic testing

December 21, 2018

A technique that enables biologically active enzymes to survive the rigors of inkjet printing presents a promising alternative to routine blood screening finger jabs for diabetic blood sugar levels. The KAUST-led team used ...

Understanding dynamic stall at high speeds

December 18, 2018

When a bird in flight lands, it performs a rapid pitch-up maneuver during the perching process to keep from overshooting the branch or telephone wire. In aerodynamics, that action produces a complex phenomenon known as dynamic ...

Pushing lithium ion batteries to the next performance level

December 13, 2018

Conventional lithium ion batteries, such as those widely used in smartphones and notebooks, have reached performance limits. Materials chemist Freddy Kleitz from the Faculty of Chemistry of the University of Vienna and international ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.