Scientists successfully print glass optics

March 30, 2018 by Jeremy Thomas, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Lab scientists successfully print glass optics
A new 3D-printing technique, developed at Lawrence Livermore, could allow scientists to print glass that incorporates different refractive indices in a single flat optic, making finishing cheaper and easier. Credit: Jason Laurea/LLNL

For the first time, researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have successfully 3-D-printed optical-quality glasses, on par with commercial glass products currently available on the market.

In a study published in the journal Advanced Materials Technologies, LLNL scientists and engineers describe successfully printing small test pieces from Lab-developed ink with properties "within range of commercial optical grade glasses."

Because the of glass is sensitive to its thermal history, it can be difficult to ensure that glass printed from the molten phase will result in the desired optical performance, researchers said. Depositing the LLNL-developed material in paste form and then heating the entire print to form the glass allows for a uniform refractive index, eliminating optical distortion that would degrade the optic's function.

"Components printed from often show texture from the 3-D-printing process, and even if you were to polish the surface, you would still see evidence of the printing process within the bulk material," said LLNL chemical engineer Rebecca Dylla-Spears, the project's principal investigator. "This approach allows us to obtain the index homogeneity that is needed for optics. Now we can take these components and do something interesting."

The custom inks, aimed at forming silica and silica-titania glasses, allow researchers the ability to tune the glass's optical, thermal and mechanical properties, Dylla-Spears said. For the study, researchers printed small, simple-shaped optics as proof of concept, but Dylla-Spears said the technique eventually could be applied to any device that uses optics and could result in optics made with geometric structures and with compositional changes that were previously unattainable by conventional manufacturing methods. For example, gradient refractive index lenses could be polished flat, replacing more expensive polishing techniques used for traditional curved lenses.

"Additive manufacturing gives us a new degree of freedom to combine optical in ways we could not do before," Dylla-Spears said. "It opens up a new design space that hasn't existed in the past, allowing for design of both the optic shape and the optical properties within the material."

Explore further: Lab breakthrough in 3-D printing of glass

More information: Joel F. Destino et al. 3D Printed Optical Quality Silica and Silica-Titania Glasses from Sol-Gel Feedstocks, Advanced Materials Technologies (2018). DOI: 10.1002/admt.201700323

Related Stories

Lab breakthrough in 3-D printing of glass

May 3, 2017

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory scientists and academic collaborators have demonstrated the synthesis of transparent glass through 3-D printing, a development that could ultimately lead to altering the design and structure ...

Metal-organic compounds produces new class of glass

March 9, 2018

Lightning and volcanos both produce glass, and humans have been making glass from silicon dioxide since prehistory. Industrialization brought us boron-based glasses, polymer glasses and metallic glasses, but now an international ...

Lab unlocks secrets of nanoscale 3-D printing

January 4, 2018

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) researchers have discovered novel ways to extend the capabilities of two-photon lithography (TPL), a high-resolution 3-D printing technique capable of producing nanoscale features ...

Molten glass 3-D printer produces optically transparent glass

August 25, 2015

A new additive manufacturing technique uses an innovative process for printing molten glass at sufficiently high temperatures, layering it to produce strong 3D-printed glass objects able to transmit light. The modular, scalable ...

Recommended for you

Scientists successfully print glass optics

March 30, 2018

For the first time, researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have successfully 3-D-printed optical-quality glasses, on par with commercial glass products currently available on the market.

New math bridges holography and twistor theory

March 30, 2018

The modern-day theoretical physicist faces a taxing uphill climb. "As we learn more, reality becomes ever more subtle; the absolute becomes relative, the fixed becomes dynamical, the definite is laden with uncertainty," writes ...

Quantum speed-up predicted for charging quantum batteries

March 28, 2018

While batteries have been improving in recent times, at their core today's batteries still operate on the same basic electrochemical principles developed in the 18th and 19th centuries. Some physicists are now wondering whether ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.